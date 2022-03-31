USDA Completes Women’s History Month Celebration

Amanda L. is a 36-year-old mother of five currently living in Thoreau, New Mexico, on the eastern side of Navajo Nation—the largest Native American tribe in the United States. For as long as she can remember, she and her family have not had access to clean running water—a basic human right that approximately 30 percent of families across Navajo Nation don't have. Bottled water is rarely accessible either: There are only about 13 grocery stores across Navajo Nation, which spans 27,000 square miles, and it's often sold out. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented even more challenges for Amanda, her family, and other people living in Navajo Nation in order to access water to drink, cook, and bathe. Here, in her own words, Amanda shares what it's like living without access to clean running water, and her call-to-action for political leaders.

THOREAU, NM ・ 22 DAYS AGO