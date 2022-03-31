ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
 1 day ago
Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land

Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College.

Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave.

The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the land throughout its history.

Creating the collection were members of the Braided River Campaign, a group of local residents, artists, activists and organizers dedicated to environmental justice for historically excluded communities along the North Portland Harbor.

The free exhibit will open to the public with a commemorative event at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, with a panel discussion to be held on April 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the gallery.

While on display, the exhibit will be viewable from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Thursday, with the exception of campus holidays.

For more information about art exhibits and performances at Clackamas Community College, click here . To learn more about the Braided River Campaign, click here .

Oregon's New History Minstrels Quartet looks for singers

Group sings aboard sternwheeler, on Amtrak and at community events throughout Willamette ValleyOregon's only barbershop quartet and ensemble that performs to support Willamette Valley communities is looking for people interested in singing on the water, on Amtrak and at local events. Tenor Ken Cox from Oregon City said the New History Minstrels were organized several years ago to share regional and local history through entertaining barbershop harmony. "Programs have been conducted from one end of the Willamette Valley to the other and have reached over 5,000 people in the last five years," Cox said. A D V E R...
'Queens Girl in Africa' opens Clackamas Repertory's new season

Lauren Steele returns to community college's stage to play lead character Jaqueline Butler and 18 othersTo say that "Queens Girl in Africa," the first play in Clackamas Repertory Theatre's 2022 season, is of the moment, is an understatement. The play is written by a Black woman, directed by a Black woman and is a one-woman show showcasing a Black woman's ability to portray 19 different characters of many ethnicities. Performances of the play take place from March 31 to April 24 at the Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. "Queens Girl in Africa" is...
Conservation scholarship returns to Clackamas County

Soil/water district will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related fieldCommitted to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline. CSWCD last offered this scholarship program in 2020, but funding shortfalls in 2021 led officials to skip a year. A spokesperson for CSWCD said that they hope to again offer two $3,000 scholarships next year. To apply for this scholarship, download the information sheet,...
Lakewood offers production of 'Leading Ladies'

The show will run through April 10 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego Stephanie Mulligan, the director of the Lakewood Theater Company's production of "Leading Ladies," said collaborating with her cast in person has been a joy after waiting nearly two years to do so because of the pandemic. And she hopes the audience will find the farcical play similarly cathartic. "I think they will find it charming and they are going to find some romance in it as well," Mulligan said. "What I wanted to do was bring back some lightness and some...
OPINION: Missed opportunity for stronger representation in Salem

Metropolitan Mayors' Consortium: 'A second job to make up the missing legislator pay is untenable for most people.'As elected officials, we know that our democracy is stronger when our government represents the diverse communities it serves. The opportunity to be public servants must be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. Those who have lived experience with the myriad challenges that many Oregonians face should inform the policy and budget decisions that affect their lives. All too often, however, these voices are not at the decision-making table. Oregonians with this lived experience frequently do not have the privilege...
Longtime Oregon political influencer Gerry Frank dies

Frank remembered his commitment to the state, travel, food and the 'Oregon Way.'Oregon lost its global ambassador, its "third senator" and its human Rolodex on Sunday, March 13: Gerry Frank. Frank, 98, was a fourth-generation Oregonian who came to Salem in the 1950s to open and manage Meier & Frank's first branch store. But his influence was global: serving as Sen. Mark Hatfield's chief of staff for 20 years; interacting with world leaders, from Tony Blair to Mother Teresa, and visiting more than 150 countries; writing and continually updating a bestselling guidebook to New York City, and...
Nonprofit leader: Keeping marina would be an Oregon City boon

Jerry Herrmann: Successful lease renewal should be both prudent to the city and wise for Sportcraft Landing Inc.Oregon City has been reviewing lease arrangements with Sportcraft Landing Inc., a 52-year-old family legacy business of Eric and Kimberly Dye and their families. Concerns about upgrading facilities both onshore and in the water have perplexed Oregon City commissioners and the Dyes for the past year. Sportcraft has undergone major shocks to their business due to sealion damage of docks and boats. Hundreds of sealions that used to visit the docks made improvements, if undertook, hard to sustain. Recent federal and state management...
Opinion: Excitement building for new Oak Lodge Library, park

Anatta Blackmarr: Clackamas County commissioners will hold a meeting about the Concord project at 6 p.m. on March 30.During the last several months, the Board of County Commissioners asked the Oak Grove and Jennings Lodge community to speak with one voice about how to move forward with the Concord project in Oak Lodge. I'm happy to say that the community is united behind a single message — one that frees up the library to move ahead right away. The Board of Trustees of the Library, the Oak Grove Community Council, the citizen advisory committee for the North Clackamas Parks &...
Milwaukie area Catholic high school La Salle Prep names its next president

As of July 1, Sunset High School Principal John Huelskamp will be fifth leaderLa Salle Catholic College Preparatory will welcome a new president on July 1. John Huelskamp has accepted the position from the school's Board of Trustees, La Salle Prep announced on March 16. Huelskamp serves as the fifth president to lead La Salle since the Christian Brothers opened the school in 1966. The school currently enrolls 600 students on its 34-acre campus on Southeast Fuller Road near Milwaukie. Huelskamp will fill the position being vacated by Andrew Kuffner, who is stepping down after 26 years of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Bring Play to Milwaukie Bay partners businesses, foundation

Residents hope to raise $50,000 for completion of park on waterfront, near downtown area's MAX light-rail stationLisa Gunion-Rinker doesn't need a crystal ball to see the future of Milwaukie Bay Park: children will play in the water feature, watched by their parents sitting under shady trees; people will walk on trails connecting to the Trolley Trail and Springwater Trail; and audiences will take in plays and concerts in the amphitheater. However, help from the community is needed to bring Milwaukie Bay Park to life, and this month there will be "a great opportunity for people to support local businesses to...
