ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmental Groups Call on Bitcoin Industry to Lower Energy Use

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxbRu_0evyDH6G00

The most popular and most valuable cryptocurrency is also the least eco-friendly - data shows that Bitcoin mining generates the same amount of carbon emissions as the entire country of Thailand. According to nonprofit Fair Planet, 96 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions come from Bitcoin mining every year. Now, a consortium of climate activist groups is calling on the Bitcoin industry to cut its energy use by making changes to its software code. Michael Brune, former executive director of the Sierra Club, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

Cheddar News
Cheddar News

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

242K+

Views

Related
Cheddar News

Tesla Seeks 2nd Stock Split in Less Than 2 Years

Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years. The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter on Going Solo With New Country Single 'Easy'

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter joined Cheddar News to talk about fatherhood and his solo work on a new crossover song called "Easy," featuring country singer Jimmie Allen. "What I love about country music is the lyrics, the melodies, the stories that are in them as well," he said. "And you know, you hear it's just pretty simple and pretty easy."
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Stocks End Lower, Ending Market's Worst Quarter in 2 Years

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, a pair of traders work on the floor, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Groups#Mining Equipment#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#The Sierra Club
The Independent

Why does Bitcoin mining use so much energy from fossil fuels?

Bitcoin enjoyed a new lease of life during the coronavirus pandemic, the cryptocurrency’s value booming to new highs as the world was brought to a standstill, although its fortunes continue to fluctuate wildly.The decentralised electronic currency has come a long way since its conception in 2008, when idealistic early adopters, angered by the latest financial crash, saw it as a means of bypassing the crony capitalist institutions that had plunged society into recession through greed and negligence.Born of the same anti-establishment spirit of “taking back control” that inspired such movements as Anonymous, Occupy and WikiLeaks or the more recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sentinel

Hydropower, bigger energy role, less environmental harm

WASHINGTON (AP) — In southwestern Pennsylvania, eight locks and dams that for decades helped barges move goods along the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers will in a few years also generate enough power for 75,000 homes. Rye Development, a Boston-based hydropower company, is retrofitting the dams with turbines to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNBC

Biden just put out an executive order on cryptocurrencies — here's everything that's in it

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday calling on the government to examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies. The measures focus on six key areas: consumer protection, financial stability, illicit activity, U.S. competitiveness, financial inclusion and responsible innovation. The Biden administration also wants to explore a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden orders work to begin on future digital dollar

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered government agencies to begin work on creating a digital US dollar, weighing the risks and benefits of a move that could be a game changer for the global financial system. And due to the global implications of using digital assets, Washington will work with other governments on the effort that "will also address risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy," Yellen said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

The ongoing cryptocurrency market crash has erased $1 trillion in wealth. Solana and Terra are two of the most popular DeFi ecosystems in the blockchain industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNET

Is the US Developing a Digital Dollar? This Week's Top Bitcoin & Crypto News

Welcome to Nonfungible Tidbits, a weekly roundup of news in crypto, NFTs and their related realms. Our lead story this week is the possibility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency or 'digital dollar.' We'll also cover the million-dollar NFT of a cartoon rock that accidentally sold for less than a penny and declining Google searches for NFTs.
CURRENCIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy