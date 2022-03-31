ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Heights, MN

Charges: Teen was playing with gun when he shot girl, 15

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was swinging a gun around and pointing it at several teenagers in a Columbia Heights apartment when he fatally shot a 15-year-old girl, according charges filed Thursday.

The Minneapolis teen was charged in juvenile court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with March 24 shooting of Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights.

Prosecutors say authorities got a 911 call about gunfire piercing an exterior wall of an apartment. They arrived to find Davis dead, with a gunshot wound to her left side.

Investigators found a gun and determined the shot was fired from inside the apartment. Anoka County Sheriff’s deputies also determined there were eight teenagers in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they fled after the shot was fired.

Several of the teens said the boy was “was playing with the gun, swinging it around and pointing it at the group,” the charges said. But some said he was pointing the gun only at the girl, the Star Tribune reported.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

