Biden honors Transgender Day of Visibility

President Biden in a proclamation Wednesday evening recognized Transgender Day of Visibility, marking the occasion on Thursday with a series of policy reforms to broaden the rights of trans and nonbinary Americans.

“On this day and every day, we recognize the resilience, strength, and joy of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people,” Biden wrote Wednesday evening in his proclamation. “We celebrate the activism and determination that have fueled the fight for transgender equality. We acknowledge the adversity and discrimination that the transgender community continues to face across our Nation and around the world.”

Since the start of the year, more than 200 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures, with more than 100 of them seeking to restrict the rights of transgender and nonbinary people, particularly trans and nonbinary youth.

Governors in Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed into law bills preventing transgender women and girls from participating on school sports teams that match their gender identity. Another transgender sports ban was vetoed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) last week, though that decision was quickly overridden by the state legislature.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday also signed into law a bill restricting access to gender-affirming procedures like surgeries for trans and nonbinary youth, writing in a signing letter that the law aims to ensure “children are protected from making irreversible decisions” that may have “lifelong health implications.”

Lawmakers in several states, including Alabama and Idaho, have sought to make providing gender-affirming care to minors a felony.

“These bills are wrong,” Biden wrote in his proclamation. “Efforts to criminalize supportive medical care for transgender kids, to ban transgender children from playing sports, and to outlaw discussing LGBTQI+ people in schools undermine their humanity and corrode our Nation’s values.”

Biden also acknowledged that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, even if it is not signed into law, can have a detrimental effect on the health and well-being of transgender youth.

In a January report from the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group The Trevor Project, more than two-thirds of LGBTQ+ youth said their mental health had been negatively impacted by recent state-led efforts to limit the rights of trans and nonbinary people.

“On this Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor transgender people who are fighting for freedom, equality, dignity, and respect,” Biden wrote. “We also celebrate the parents, teachers, coaches, doctors, and other allies who affirm the identities of their transgender children and help these young people reach their potential.”

Although Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated since 2009, Biden last year became the first sitting U.S. president to acknowledge it in his 2021 proclamation.

Also on Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. passports will now include an “X” gender marker and the Social Security Administration said it would begin phasing out the use of gender identity verification, pledging to remove a requirement that transgender people provide medical documentation to correct their gender information in their social security record.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced a number of other policy reforms aimed at advancing equality for trans Americans, including new mental health resources for transgender youth and their families.

Amy Schneider, the record-setting “Jeopardy!” champion, on Thursday also visited the White House, along with several trans children, their parents and other advocates to commemorate Transgender Day of Visibility.