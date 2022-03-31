Grizzlies list five players doubtful, two players out vs. Suns

The Grizzlies clinched the second-best overall record in the NBA on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, leaving nothing to play for in the final five games of the regular season.

So, on Thursday, it was unsurprising that the team listed five players as doubtful and two players as out ahead of the game against the Phoenix Suns set for Friday.

The Grizzlies will definitely be without star point guard Ja Morant and wing player Killian Tillie when the game tips off. They will likely be without Steven Adams (calf soreness), Desmond Bane (ankle soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (return from injury management) and Tyus Jones (left hand soreness), who are all listed as doubtful.

If they indeed do not play, that leaves just one starter, Dillon Brooks, as the only typical starter available. Brooks has only played in 29 games this season, and the Grizzlies have ramped up his minutes for conditioning purposes ahead of the playoffs.

So much for a showdown between the top two teams in the NBA.

Also available to play in the game for Memphis is Ziaire Williams, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jarrett Culver, John Konchar, De’Anthony Melton, Yves Pons, Tyrell Terry and Xavier Tillman Sr.

The Grizzlies need three victories to break the franchise record for single-season wins with five games remaining.