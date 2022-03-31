ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies list five players doubtful, two players out vs. Suns

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbOuI_0evy8MeT00

The Grizzlies clinched the second-best overall record in the NBA on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, leaving nothing to play for in the final five games of the regular season.

So, on Thursday, it was unsurprising that the team listed five players as doubtful and two players as out ahead of the game against the Phoenix Suns set for Friday.

The Grizzlies will definitely be without star point guard Ja Morant and wing player Killian Tillie when the game tips off. They will likely be without Steven Adams (calf soreness), Desmond Bane (ankle soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (return from injury management) and Tyus Jones (left hand soreness), who are all listed as doubtful.

If they indeed do not play, that leaves just one starter, Dillon Brooks, as the only typical starter available. Brooks has only played in 29 games this season, and the Grizzlies have ramped up his minutes for conditioning purposes ahead of the playoffs.

So much for a showdown between the top two teams in the NBA.

Also available to play in the game for Memphis is Ziaire Williams, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jarrett Culver, John Konchar, De’Anthony Melton, Yves Pons, Tyrell Terry and Xavier Tillman Sr.

The Grizzlies need three victories to break the franchise record for single-season wins with five games remaining.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Killian Tillie
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Steven Adams
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Jarrett Culver
Person
Tyrell Terry
The Spun

LeBron James Says He’s Done For Season: Fans React

In a stunning turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he is going to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “I’m out for the season officially,” LeBron wrote, adding a facepalm emoji. “See y’all in the fall.”. As with most things...
NBA
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jason Kidd Names The Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate added another chapter this NBA season. LeBron officially passed Karl Malone on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list this year. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The tremendous accomplishment has once again been overshadowed by a debate about basketball’s GOAT. On...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Selected His All-Time Starting Lineup In 1992: "Me And Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale Or Malone, David Robinson Or Abdul-Jabbar."

Michael Jordan got to play with some legendary players during his career. Jordan found great success alongside Scottie Pippen, and then later Dennis Rodman, who helped him greatly in his 6 NBA championship wins for the Chicago Bulls. Jordan always seemed content with the great players he had around him. But Scottie Pippen did not make it into his all-time starting 5 during a 1992 interview with Playboy.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Dray measure Kerr's 'incredible' Warriors impact

Success has followed Steve Kerr throughout every stop of his NBA journey. The Warriors' head coach has established himself as one of the winningest coaches in the game today and you'll hear nothing but praise from the players who helped lead the way. Golden State's iconic trio of Steph Curry,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBC Sports

Report: Grizzlies owner Robert Pera signaling intent to spend big

The Grizzlies exist in a blissful state. They’re one of the NBA’s best teams with the league’s second-lowest payroll (ahead of only the tanking Thunder). Memphis has drafted well and ascended quickly with several key contributors still on their relatively cheap rookie-scale contracts. The future could be...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers slapped with harsh reality by ESPN insider

Things aren’t looking so good for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Mathematically speaking, they still have a shot at securing a spot in the Play-In tournament. However, with how tough their schedule is looking the rest of the way and with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis nursing injuries, the harsh reality is that Lakers fans should be bracing themselves for a way-too-early summer vacation for their squad.
NBA
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn’t forgotten James Harden’s stupid criticism of his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved himself on the biggest stage in basketball last year by authoring one of the most dominant NBA Finals performances in history. Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points against the series-clinching Game 6 victory against the Phoenix Suns to win his first ring and bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship since 1971. In the process, he silenced every silly criticism of his game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy