High school sports roundup (March 31)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Thursday, March 31.

Girls lacrosse

River Hill 20, Long Reach 4 : The Hawks (4-1, 3-1 Howard County) won their fourth consecutive game behind six goals by Erin Devine. Claire Slade added five goals, her second consecutive game scoring at least five. Molly Maloney scored a season-high five goals and added an assist. Gabbie Bergstrom also scored twice. Chiara Pompei scored all four goals for the Lightning (0-4, 0-2).

Mt. Hebron 20, Reservoir 5: In the loss, the Gators (2-4, 0-3) were led by Alana Leak with two goals and two assists. Kat Thayer tallied a hat trick, while Jackie Rowell had a pair of assists. Karla Carranza had 10 saves.

Glenelg 20, Howard 4: Emma Kennedy and Maura Murphy each scored four goals to lead the Gladiators. Lauren LaPointe and Kamryn Henson each scored a hat trick. Carleigh Callahan and Brinkley Eyre added two goals, while Sarah Johnson and Sophie Cipolla also scored.

Centennial 15, Oakland Mills 3: The Scorpions (0-2, 1-3) had three goal scorers as Sara Novak, Kaity Browne and Jada Fowler each scored.

Perryville 7, Edgewood 3 : Sarah Murrell had two goals and two assists and Kristina Belgira had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Panthers over the Rams.

Fallston 10, Bel Air 5: Fallston got four goals from Ava Lambros, while Julianna Williams had two goals and two assists. Delaney Nicolaus and Olivia Bagosy also had two-goal games. Logan Cook had three goals and an assist for Bel Air. Paige Feick had two goals.

Boys lacrosse

Centennial 18, Oakland Mills 1 : Josh Flick led Centennial with nine points (five goals, four assists). Aiden Krawczyk also tallied five goals for the Eagles (2-0, 3-0), while Cam Westlake had a hat trick and an assist. Blake Nguyen scored the Scorpions’ lone goal assisted by Aiden King. David Millison finished with seven saves.

Mt. Hebron 14, Reservoir 0: Rich Tangires led the Vikings (2-0, 3-1) with three goals and two assists. Gianni Karam and Keegan Ryan also had hat tricks, with Ryan also adding an assist. Nick Machiran and Maverick Smith each added a goal and an assist. For Reservoir (0-2, 0-2), Nolan Baer had 17 saves.

Wilde Lake 19, Hammond 2: Rowley Jackson dominated for the Wildecats (2-1, 2-2) with a career-high nine goals, also adding an assist. Zach Hirsch added four goals, while Evan Robinson and Alex Manning each had a pair of goals.

Marriotts Ridge 15, Atholton 4: The Mustangs (3-1, 3-0) led 11-1 at the half. Spencer Kransick led Atholton (0-3, 0-2) with a pair of goals. Glen Billard had a goal and two assists. Andrew Marr made 18 saves.

Glenelg 12, Howard 7: Kyle Klingensmith and Nick Dalton each tallied hat tricks for Glenelg (3-2, 2-0). Chris Iannarino and Jacob Szczepanski each scored twice with Iannarino adding two assists and Szczepanski one. Blake Hunter had four saves. For Howard (1-3, 1-2), Logan Foust and Dylan Treese each scored twice. Logan Boone had 10 saves for the Lions.

Baseball

Havre de Grace 16, Aberdeen 4: The host Warriors (4-1) won their fourth straight game, beating the Eagles (1-4) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play. Bryce Bauer earned the win, pitching all five innings and allowing six hits, four runs and one walk while striking out six. Tyler Stwarka and Aaron Santiago had two hits each in the win. Sean Deaner (three RBIs) homered twice for Aberdeen and Will Hart added two hits, including an RBI double.

Rising Sun 9, North Harford 6: The Hawks (1-4) battled back to within a run, 7-6, before falling to the visiting Tigers (3-1) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. The Hawks, who trailed 4-0 early, left the bases loaded in the sixth. Alex Tobias went 2-for-2 and scored two runs, while Johnny Manzari added a two-RBI single.

Severn 15, St. Vincent Pallotti 5 : Caden Blanck got his first win on the mound as the visiting Admirals (1-4, 1-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) beat the Panthers (1-3, 0-3). Severn scored six runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

Gerstell 4, Indian Creek 3: Gerstell tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, then won the game in the eighth when Jerry Torrence scored off a Landon Bell bunt. Tyler Stuck had two RBIs for the Falcons (3-0).

Archbishop Spalding 12, Gilman 2: Matt Gormley hit a two-run homer and Braeden Piotrowski hit a two-run triple as the visiting Cavaliers (5-2, 2-0 MIAA A Conference) beat the Greyhounds (1-7, 0-2). Spalding scored seven runs during the third inning. The win marked the third straight for the Cavaliers.

Centennial 11, Long Reach 5: Qwynn Ahearn spearheaded Centennial’s offense with two hits, including a home run, and a team-high five RBIs. The Eagles (3-2, 3-2) scored three runs in the second and fourth innings before tacking on four in the fifth. Aidan West led Long Reach at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Glenelg Country 18, Friends 3: Dylan Melton hit two triples for six RBIs to lead the visiting Dragons (4-1, 3-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Quakers (0-2, 0-2). Glenelg Country scored five runs in the first inning.

Fallston 8, C. Milton Wright 7 : The Cougars (3-1) walked off on a throwing error to beat the visiting Mustangs (3-2) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Logan White led off the seventh with his third hit. White moved to second on a wild pitch and later to third on a passed ball. An errant throw then sent White home with the winning run. Jason Foxx (two RBIs) reached base four times with a double and three walks. Paul Kvech also added two RBIs and Evan Elliott had two hits for the Cougars.

Atholton 6, Mt. Hebron 5: Tied at 5 after just one inning, Atholton (1-3, 1-3) added a run in the third and held on for the win. Sophomore Aaron Lutz led the Raiders offensive charge, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Diego Carrion and Liam Snow each added a pair of hits and an RBI. Snow struck out seven and got the win; Scott Vaszil picked up the save. Mt. Hebron (0-4, 0-4) finished with seven hits.

Softball

Mt. Hebron 15, Atholton 0: The Vikings (3-1, 3-1) scored in each of the game’s five innings. Emma Behel had three hits and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts. Ashley Cheung also had three hits, while Emma Kim and Jessica Iveljic had two hits. Vikings runners stole 10 bases.

Tennis

Marriotts Ridge 9, Glenelg 1 : Mukundth Boopathi and Sai Charan Chodavarapu each earned comfortable victories for the Mustangs in singles in Thursday’s win. Shreyas Rath and Pedro Arantes Gabriel, Jerry He and Alex Yang, and Samuel Lim and Hamin Kim all won as doubles pairings for the boys. Ava Stamatakis earned the Gladiators’ lone victory of the day in girls No. 1 singles. Christina Ottman won in No. 2 singles for the Mustangs girls. Anna Ottman and Charita Sandoze, Amrutha Alibilli and Varsha Devireddy and Megan Wagner and Haeli Shaw all won as doubles pairings for Marriotts Ridge.

Centennial 8, Mt. Hebron 2: Guy Scafidi picked up the Vikings’ only victory for the boys at No. 1 singles. Vijay Jagarapu bounced back for Centennial in No. 2 singles. All three doubles pairings were victorious for the Centennial boys. For the Eagles girls, Rose Huang earned a tight victory at No. 1 singles. Nithya Chilukuri earned the Vikings’ only victory for the girls at No. 2 singles. All three doubles pairings won easily for the Centennial girls.

