Man Slammed for Expecting Wife to Cook Lunches for His Five Coworkers
The Redditor said that although she enjoys cooking for husband, cooking for his colleagues was not a "pleasant...www.newsweek.com
The Redditor said that although she enjoys cooking for husband, cooking for his colleagues was not a "pleasant...www.newsweek.com
You have a full time job and start at 8a.m. yet you get up every morning to make his lunch. I'm curious to know what he does for you. Does he make dinner every night?
👁👁👁👀👀👀👀👁👀🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐. while I would definitely love to pack my husband's lunch. I ALSO live to cook. if my husband did that to me. DUDE! He just placed his lunches at risk!! very high risk. 👀👀👀👁👁👁😶😶😶😶😑😑😑
Tell your husband to get a cookbook and make the lunches himself. No reason why you should be losing all that sleep.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 29