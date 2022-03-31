ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Man Slammed for Expecting Wife to Cook Lunches for His Five Coworkers

By Alexandra Schonfeld
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Redditor said that although she enjoys cooking for husband, cooking for his colleagues was not a "pleasant...

Comments / 29

sammy
1d ago

You have a full time job and start at 8a.m. yet you get up every morning to make his lunch. I'm curious to know what he does for you. Does he make dinner every night?

30
oldschool94
1d ago

👁👁👁👀👀👀👀👁👀🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐. while I would definitely love to pack my husband's lunch. I ALSO live to cook. if my husband did that to me. DUDE! He just placed his lunches at risk!! very high risk. 👀👀👀👁👁👁😶😶😶😶😑😑😑

23
Catherine Crum
1d ago

Tell your husband to get a cookbook and make the lunches himself. No reason why you should be losing all that sleep.

20
