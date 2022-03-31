We Should All Love Our Healthy Roots

For many of us, the ritual of watching reality TV follows a similar pattern. We gather together, we observe and we relish in the commentary of our peers. It's one of the main reasons we enjoy watching shows like Married At First Sight (MAFS) and Love Is Blind, where we get to sit back and indulge in the delightful pastime of people-watching, ramped up for our viewing pleasure. But while these shows are designed to entertain and stimulate the side of us that loves to dissect interpersonal dynamics, where it becomes a problem is when we get into the habit of scrutinising the cast's behaviours and (mis)diagnosing their mental illnesses.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO