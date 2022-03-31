We Should All Love Our Healthy Roots

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ cozy, crafty Magnolia Network is out to teach us a lesson with the premiere of Magnolia Workshops. Previously available exclusively on the Magnolia App, the hour-long episodes—launching Sunday, April 3—spotlight select chapters from the digital series, taught by some of the country’s most talented names in home design, cooking, gardening, and the arts. Among those offering master classes in domestic endeavors are plant stylist Hilton Carter (Guide to Houseplants, Caring for Common Houseplants), do-it-yourself expert Jenni Yolo (Handcrafted Home Projects), designer Brian Patrick Flynn (Making a Design Statement), and four-time James Beard Award–nominated chef Katie Button (Techniques for Cooking).
