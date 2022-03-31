ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. EXIM Bank formalizes Russia pullout; approves Sri Lanka, Albania, Iraq deals

By David Lawder
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank’s board of directors on Thursday voted to formalize the bank’s withdrawal from any further business in Russia and approved financing and guarantee deals worth up to $381 million for Iraq, Sri Lanka and Albania.

The U.S. government export credit agency said its board also voted to notify Congress of a proposed renewal of a $450 million credit guarantee to Citibank that backs a $500 million facility to allow 365 suppliers of aircraft maker Boeing to receive accelerated receivables payments related to export sales of Boeing aircraft.

The notification is require for any transaction over $100 million. After 35 days, the board can hold a final approval vote.

EXIM said the board, meeting for the first time under new president and chair Reta Jo Lewis, approved a $48 million loan guarantee to support the sale of 12 U.S.-made Wabtec Corp locomotives to Sri Lanka Railways. Wabtec, which acquired General Electric’s locomotive business in 2019, won the $56 million contract over Chinese competitors, EXIM said.

The lender also approved a preliminary commitment for a nearly $33 million energy efficiency authorization for Albania’s national electric utility to rehabilitate its metering capabilities.

For Iraq, the board approved a resolution that authorizes EXIM bank officers to approve, deny and amend requests for insurance coverage on letters of credit used by the Trade Bank of Iraq for up to $300 million on purchases of U.S. goods and services.

The formal closing of Russian business follows an announcement last week by EXIM and export credit agencies in Britain and Canada to withdraw all support from Russia and Belarus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EXIM previously had an administrative hold prohibiting Russian business since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

EXIM still has $410 million in prior credit exposure to Russia, primarily for aviation sector loan guarantees that were granted before Crimea’s annexation.

“EXIM is working expeditiously to resolve those transaction repayments,” the bank said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

