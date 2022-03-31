NYPD: Burglars wanted

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two male suspects who attempted to break into a home in Malibu Wednesday night. March 16, 2022. (CBSLA) The suspects tried to break into a home in the 184500 block of Wakecrest Drive at about 9:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. However, they were confronted by a neighbor. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun, according to sheriff’s Deputy Diana Mares, before the two men sped away in a Chevrolet Malibu. No shots were fired and the neighbor was not hurt. It’s unclear if the burglary attempt was captured on security video. There was no immediate description of the suspects. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

MALIBU, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO