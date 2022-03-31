ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYPD: Burglars wanted

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating three men for an attempted commercial burglary on March 6 at the Laser Bounce Family Fun...

PIX11

Teen injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was standing in the 3000 block of Bruner Avenue in the Baychester neighborhood when he was shot in the arm at 5:53 p.m., police said. The victim has been involved in multiple […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen shot on Harlem street: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A wounded teenager fled into a Manhattan subway station after being shot Sunday night, police said. The 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle while walking down West 125th Street, police said. After the attack, he fled underground to a subway station before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
yourerie

Burglar steals keys, then truck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A truck was stolen after burglars broke into a building and took the keys. On March 17, Pennsylvania State Police Corry Troopers responded to the report of a burglary and vehicle theft on West Central Avenue in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP says an unknown...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Glendale, NY
Daily Mail

NYPD sergeant dubbed 'Bullethead' breaks cover as it's revealed he's one of NYC's most-sued cops and has triggered 46 lawsuits resulting in 24 settlements totaling more than $1m

The NYPD sergeant known as 'Bullethead' who has cost the city more than $1 million after being sued 46 times was seen outside his Long Island home Tuesday. Sgt. David Grieco, 51, has forced the NYPD to settle 24 lawsuits thus far for illegal arrests, raids without warrants and unconstitutional street stops.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for vehicle burglars

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in identifying these two men in reference to a burglary. Detectives said they are looking for the two for an alleged vehicle burglary where they took the victim’s card and used it at a local Walmart in town this month. If you see […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NBC New York

Customer Attacks Woman Working in NYC Restaurant Over Service: Cops

Police are looking for a woman they say attacked a woman working at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx earlier this month, going behind the counter and punching her in the face repeatedly amid some argument about service, authorities say. The woman walked into China Mia Restaurant around 2:15 p.m....
BRONX, NY
WTOL 11

Burglar caught red-handed in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A burglar broke into a west Toledo gas station and was then caught by Toledo police after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The suspect was nabbed at the Sunoco on West Alexis Road and Jackman Road. Toledo Police pulled into the gas station and saw a large...
TOLEDO, OH
KEYC

Renville County burglar sentenced to prison

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michael Shane Clemon, 43, was sentenced in Renville County District Court to 95 months. The sentence on March 16, 2022, was for burglaries committed back in 2020. Clemon pled guilty to two separate burglary cases back in January.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
CBS LA

Malibu Neighbor Confronts Armed Burglars

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two male suspects who attempted to break into a home in Malibu Wednesday night. March 16, 2022. (CBSLA) The suspects tried to break into a home in the 184500 block of Wakecrest Drive at about 9:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. However, they were confronted by a neighbor. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun, according to sheriff’s Deputy Diana Mares, before the two men sped away in a Chevrolet Malibu. No shots were fired and the neighbor was not hurt. It’s unclear if the burglary attempt was captured on security video. There was no immediate description of the suspects. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
MALIBU, CA
SCDNReports

Mabert Road Burglars Caught in the Act

Officers caught two burglars in the act after a tip from a good neighbor and checked out reports of death threats on Campbell Avenue. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Assault Arrest. Just after 3 am, officers responded to a report of an assault on 5th...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement searching for Volga burglar

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are looking for a burglar who got away with guns, jewelry and a vehicle. Deputies say the theft happened sometime this weekend in Volga. Investigators say someone went inside a home, took five guns and jewelry and drove off with the...
VOLGA, SD

