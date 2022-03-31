NBA reporter asks Nuggets player live on air if he’s playing

Sports reporting in the social media age has gotten hopelessly inefficient, with news-breakers (many of them compromised by corporate interests) applying their own spin, turning what used to pass as “journalism” into an exhausting game of telephone. But as Nuggets color commentator Scott Hastings (a member of the Detroit Pistons' championship team in 1990) reminded us in hilarious fashion, reporting the facts doesn’t have to be hard.

Appearing on Altitude TV, studio host Katy Winge inquired about JaMychal Green’s availability for Wednesday night’s game in Indiana after sustaining a sprained wrist days earlier. Instead of waiting to be handed an injury report, Hastings turned around and asked Green (who was warming up nearby) himself. Here was his response.

How’s that for reporting? There’s something to be said for skipping the middle man and going straight to the source. If only more reporters had the initiative and wherewithal to be this direct, cutting through the red tape instead of waiting for information to flow through the proper channels, sanitized and curated by PR staffs looking to shape their own narrative.

Led by a near-triple-double from MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets took care of business in Indiana, handing the Pacers a 125-118 defeat to extend their winning streak to three games. Green (6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds per game this season) will hope to avoid a third straight absence when the Nuggets return home to host Minnesota Friday at Ball Arena.

