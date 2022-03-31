ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA reporter asks Nuggets player live on air if he’s playing

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMlKT_0evy1vmf00

Sports reporting in the social media age has gotten hopelessly inefficient, with news-breakers (many of them compromised by corporate interests) applying their own spin, turning what used to pass as “journalism” into an exhausting game of telephone. But as Nuggets color commentator Scott Hastings (a member of the Detroit Pistons' championship team in 1990) reminded us in hilarious fashion, reporting the facts doesn’t have to be hard.

Appearing on Altitude TV, studio host Katy Winge inquired about JaMychal Green’s availability for Wednesday night’s game in Indiana after sustaining a sprained wrist days earlier. Instead of waiting to be handed an injury report, Hastings turned around and asked Green (who was warming up nearby) himself. Here was his response.

How’s that for reporting? There’s something to be said for skipping the middle man and going straight to the source. If only more reporters had the initiative and wherewithal to be this direct, cutting through the red tape instead of waiting for information to flow through the proper channels, sanitized and curated by PR staffs looking to shape their own narrative.

Led by a near-triple-double from MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets took care of business in Indiana, handing the Pacers a 125-118 defeat to extend their winning streak to three games. Green (6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds per game this season) will hope to avoid a third straight absence when the Nuggets return home to host Minnesota Friday at Ball Arena.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Austin Rivers ejection

The Denver Nuggets defeated the 125-118 on Wednesday despite guard Austin Rivers getting ejected in the fourth quarter. Rivers was ejected for throwing an elbow at Indiana guard, Lance Stephenson. When the game was over, Rivers got on Twitter and voiced his displeasure with the ejection. To be fair, a...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Was Confident About Guarding Karl Malone During The NBA Finals: “Hey, If The Referees Let Me Play, I Can Guard Malone All Day.”

Dennis Rodman is considered to be one of the greatest defenders in the history of the NBA. Rodman was part of two of the greatest teams in NBA history, playing for the 80s Detroit Pistons, and the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998. Rodman won 5 championships in his career, but perhaps the championships he is most proud of are the ones he won with Chicago while defeating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant discusses trying to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the greatest players of their generation. Both are MVPs. Both are champions. And both will play a central role in who wins the NBA championship this year. On Tuesday night, ahead of a looming showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Pacers#The Detroit Pistons#Scotthastings#Katywinge#Pr#Mvp
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker going scorched earth; Giannis upstages Embiid in MVP showdown

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy