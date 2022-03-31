ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision Tries to Fix Its Big Problem Before Microsoft Takeover

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

For those only briefly familiar with Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report, the high-profile video game publisher that Microsoft announced it would acquire back in January, they might assume that the purchase is simply a strategic move to further boost its gaming business.

But the story of the company Microsoft is acquiring is a long-simmering cauldron that has finally boiled over. From plentiful sexual harassment accusations to a CEO who allegedly did his utmost to cover up his company's problems, Activision Blizzard's success--it earned $8.8 billion in revenue last year--appears to be built atop an unstable foundation.

One of the lawsuits in question was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in [WHEN]. It alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, both issues it had been investigating as far back as 2018.

This week, a federal court approved a settlement proposed by Activision Blizzard which included the formation of an $18 million fund "to provide monetary relief and significant injunctive relief." The fund was first proposed publicly in September, along with promises to develop software and training to ensure a healthier workplace environment.

While throwing money at problems is a luxury that the rich can afford, it doesn't do much to solve the root problem: deeply ingrained sexism in the video game industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9d61_0evxxYiW00
Shutterstock

What's the Problem With Activision Blizzard?

Regardless of how valuable your company is, no one wants to inherit ownership of a PR nightmare. And while Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard won't go through until 2023, the pressure is definitely on to repair the gaming company's reputation.

One major point of concern has been the leadership of CEO Bobby Kotick, who was named in a Wall Street Journal investigative report for allegedly keeping mum about reports of sexual harassment and rape within the company. The company's stock plummeted after the article was published, and shareholders and fans alike called for Kotick's resignation openly.

But Kotick is still there, and there's a reason: Terminating him is a complex option. According to a proxy statement Activision gave to the Securities and Exchange Commission, it could cost as much as $265 million to fire Kotick without cause.

While there are reports that Kotick is expected to leave the company after the deal closes, none have been officially confirmed. His contract does expire in 2023, so he could choose not to renew. But for now, he's staying put.

Will Microsoft Make Changes at Activision Blizzard?

Despite all its thorns, Activision is still a lucrative prospect for Microsoft. Rolling it into Microsoft's pre-existing gaming stable will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world, right behind Chinese publisher Tencent and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report.

Microsoft has been in the gaming space since 2001, ever since the debut of its very first Xbox. But Sony had a major head start, as it opened its own gaming division in 1994. That created a gap that has been difficult for Microsoft to close. Add in that Japanese markets have wholly rejected Microsoft's Xbox from day one, and the company has had major hurdles to cross.

But gaining access to Activision Blizzard's loyal fanbase--26 million active users as of Q4 2021--is more important to Microsoft at this point than where the reputation might be by next year.

Activision Blizzard's games have long drawn an international fanbase as well, especially for it's real-time strategy classic "StarCraft." So by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft may finally have a chance to reach an audience that previously wanted nothing to do with it.

Comments / 0

TheStreet
TheStreet

30K+

Followers

84K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
TheStreet

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Got Paid How Much in 2021?

Jeff Bezos became a billionaire and one of the richest men in the world as the founder and long-time CEO of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. He held that chair until July 2021 when he stepped aside to spend more time focused on his space company, Blue Origin.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. And worse, Rivian did not give the impression that it had solved its biggest problem: how to produce a lot of cars to satisfy growing demand for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon's Big Problem Gets Bigger

In a boxing match, both opponents know that each round may be the last. But they often assume that the first rounds are moments of observation to try to destabilize the adversary; see if the lessons learned from the sparring partner were the right ones. Both opponents also know that if they take a violent uppercut it could just be the end of the fight. In any case, an uppercut or a knockout will send a clear message to future opponents: they are vulnerable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Amazon Receives a Violent Slap That Sends Warning to Other Tech Giants

In a boxing match, both opponents know that each round may be the last. But they often assume that the first rounds are moments of observation to try to destabilize the adversary; see if the lessons learned from the sparring partner were the right ones. Both opponents also know that if they take a violent uppercut it could just be the end of the fight. In any case, an uppercut or a knockout will send a clear message to future opponents: they are vulnerable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Lawsuits#Video Game#Atvi#Activision Blizzard
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be The World's First Trillionaire By 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Promises to Solve a Big Headache for Tesla Customers

When we say Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, several characteristics immediately come to mind: electric car icon, technological advance, driver assistance system Autopilot, performance, computer on wheels, large screens, on-board intelligence… and high prices. So many qualities (or perceived as such) that are part of the brand's...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Binance’s founder, who accumulated as much wealth as Mark Zuckerberg in a quarter the time, explains how it feels to become unfathomably rich virtually overnight

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. At least on paper, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is among the world’s richest people. The 44-year-old runs the largest crypto exchange, worth an estimated $300 billion,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stock Splits Flood Market, and Investors Hope for Gains

Stock splits are all the rage this year. First, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report announced a 20-for-1 split in February. Then Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report announced a 20-for-one split in March. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report also revealed plans in March to split its stock for the second time in two years. And finally GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report said it has plans for a 3 1/3 to one split.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

GameStop to the Moon On Stock Split?

After a harsh end to the first quarter on Thursday, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report stole the headlines after the close. That’s when the company announced that it plans to split its stock. Specifically, management wants to increase its share count to 1 billion shares,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Microsoft Loses Executive to Crypto as Talent War Heats Up

This is a big catch for the crypto sphere. Binance, the largest crypto platform in terms of trading volume, has managed to poach great talent from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report. Rohit Wad has been Binance’s new chief technology officer (CTO) for four weeks, according to a blog...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

If Activision Blizzard recognizes a union, Microsoft 'will not stand in the way'

In January, QA workers at Raven Software formed the first videogame industry union at a major North American studio. The Game Workers Alliance was created following a labor rights strike that began in December, and a supermajority of employees voted in favor of it. That means it can be formalized through the US National Labor Relations Board whether it receives management recognition or not, but the union requested official voluntary recognition anyway. Activision Blizzard chose not to give it.
LABOR ISSUES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Ditches Beauty Pageant, UFC and Hollywood

Elon Musk is an eccentric CEO and does not hide it. He is also a very busy entrepreneur. The billionaire, who built his fortune with the financial services company PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report, runs several companies at the same time. There's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the electric vehicle maker whose market capitalization approached $1 trillion.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Activision Blizzard workers plan walkout over dropped vaccine mandate

Some Activision Blizzard workers will walk out of work Monday after the company dropped its vaccine mandate ahead of a return to work in the coming months. News of the relaxed COVID-19 plan was leaked on social media following an email from Activision Blizzard executive Brian Bulatao. In the email,...
LABOR ISSUES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy