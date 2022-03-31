ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why Phillies' Castellanos is Primed for Best Season of His Career

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZ8vh_0evxt3Fy00

Nick Castellanos signed a five year/$100 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies March 23, can he live up to that billing?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Free agents that sign with MLB clubs as late into spring as Nick Castellanos did generally don’t make waves in their first season with a new team.

It was apparent with Bryce Harper when he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 2, 2019 and it was apparent when Jake Arrieta signed on March 12, 2018. Castellanos made his deal with the Phillies official March 22, 2022, so what makes him different?

Unlike Arrieta and Harper, who were both coming out of down years, Castellanos had the best season of his career in 2021. At age 30, he’s entering his prime as a hitter and excluding 2020, his OPS has been trending upwards since 2016.

Now he’s moved to one of MLB’s most hitter-friendly stadiums in Citizens Bank Park. Since 2019, Castellanos has hit 75 home runs. Had he played every game in Philadelphia, Baseball Savant says he would have hit 79 home runs in its hitter-friendly confines.

Further analytics agree that Castellanos is primed for further growth as a hitter. He’s been hitting the ball harder more often. Since 2018, Castellanos’s hard hit% has increased every year. From 2018 to 2019, it increased .8%, then 5.2% in 2020 and another .2% in 2021. At 46.9% of batted balls hit over 95 mph last year, he ranked 13th in the National League, only 3 mph behind Phillies' team leader Harper.

Now, working alongside super star hitting coach Kevin Long, there’s no reason Castellanos shouldn’t continue to improve. Long has shown the ability to make good hitters great before, most notably with Kyle Schwarber in 2021. But Long’s arrival in Washington in 2018 directly coincided with Trea Turner’s establishment as one of the best-hitting shortstops in baseball.

Delving deeper into Castellanos’ advanced stats, we’ll see that his 2021 slash line of .309/.362/.576 is substantiated by his BAPIP. A BABIP of .340 might sound unsustainable, but remember that Castellanos has one of the league’s highest hard hit rates, his BABIP is supposed to be above league average. For his career, Castellanos BABIP is .331, and outside of 2020’s shortened season, his year-end BABIP has never strayed more than .030 from that total.

Aside from continued improvement, what has to happen for Castellanos to build upon his 2021 slash line?

First, he’ll need some luck on his side. Baseball is a somewhat arbitrary sport. Castellanos experienced the downside of that in 2020 when he had the highest average exit velocity (91.0 mph) of his career, but his lowest OPS since 2015.

That season, his BABIP dipped all the way in .257 in a small sample size, his batted balls just weren’t falling for hits. If Castellanos can get lucky in the first half of 2022, like he got unlucky in 2020, his OPS could match the 1.002 he put up with the Chicago Cubs post-trade deadline in 2019.

It’s clear from Castellanos’ initial press conference that he plays with emotion, and his heart on his sleeve. A first-half confidence boost could propel an even better second-half.

Getting an MVP season out of Castellanos wouldn’t require just one of these things to go as planned, but getting the benefits of just a few different intangibles could propel Castellanos to elite company.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster Prediction
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Could Alec Bohm be Dealt Before the Season Begins?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies

1K+

Followers

423

Posts

173K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Phillies' Brogdon searches for fastball; third base decision soon?

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Connor Brogdon walked off the mound at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon with his head down and his shoulders slumped. Joe Girardi walked over to the dejected pitcher and patted him on the back, as if to say, "We'll get through this." Brogdon, a valuable, homegrown Phillies...
MLB
NBC Sports

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Alec Bohm
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Trade AJ Pollock To Chicago White Sox For Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel, who slides into their closer role left vacant when Kenley Jansen signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves. Kimbrel is set to earn $16 million in the final year of his contract, which is...
MLB
WPXI Pittsburgh

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
423
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy