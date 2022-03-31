ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Saying no to sunshine

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Transparency isn’t optional in public office. It’s an obligation, both by legal statute and in deference to the public elected officials serve.

It’s a principle that Gov. Glenn Youngkin needs to learn quickly.

Since taking office in January, Youngkin’s administration has closed the curtains in an effort to avoid scrutiny. Examples cited in a recent piece by the Virginia Mercury include the governor’s refusal to release public comments about sent to a government “tip line” about public school instruction — comments solicited by the governor to craft public policy — and requests for documents about Youngkin’s masking order, COVID health guidelines and his initiative to remove so-called “divisive concepts” from the classroom.

Virginia voters thought highly enough of Youngkin’s business acumen to elect him governor. But one big difference between working in the private sector and the public-sector position he now holds is that public officials are required to operate in full view of citizens and in accordance with Virginia’s open government laws. The governor’s repeated side-stepping of these legal obligations is wholly unacceptable and must change at once.

Youngkin is not the first chief executive to utilize loopholes in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act to conceal important documents with broad implications for the public. Far from it.

His predecessors, along with officials throughout the commonwealth, denied records requests, redacted key information from documents and otherwise thwarted the state’s FOIA, which states clearly, “The affairs of government are not intended to be conducted in an atmosphere of secrecy since at all times the public is to be the beneficiary of any action taken at any level of government.”

The Mercury story makes mention of two recent episodes: Gov. Ralph Northam declining to release his daily calendar around a key vote concerning the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and Gov. Terry McAuliffe rejecting a request for the names of felons who had their rights restored by his sweeping executive order.

But that’s far from an exhaustive list. Getting documents from some public bodies is worse than pulling teeth, since teeth eventually come out. Police departments are a common offender, and lawmakers inexplicably voted this year to reverse a law passed in 2021 that obligated the release of closed investigation files.

In fairness, public officials behave this way because the law gives them the option. Virginia’s FOIA contains more than 170 exemptions which allow them to keep documents from public view and close the doors to public meetings. Some of these are well intentioned — taxpayers wouldn’t want a city council to announce plans for a land purchase, for instance, since it would drive up the price — but many more are overly broad and routinely exploited.

These include exemptions for personnel records, which for some officials translates to every mention of a public official in a document. And they include the “working papers” exemption, meant to shield drafts and other sensitive documents of policies under construction from release.

In the case of the tip line, Youngkin has claimed comments sent to that government email address constitute “working papers” and are not required to be released. That argument is bunk, but it’s predictable that the governor would make that claim.

The fact is Virginia lawmakers have repeatedly declined to strengthen FOIA, to narrow its loopholes, remove some exemptions and to give it real teeth in the form of punishment for willfully disregarding its requirements. Other states have such provisions but the birthplace of James Madison and Thomas Jefferson does not.

Not that the law needs to be strengthened for Youngkin to honor records requests and shed more light on his administration’s decision making and policy initiatives. FOIA puts the option of releasing those records in his hands, and he could choose transparency if he wants.

That means the governor could usher in an era of radical transparency in Virginia if he wanted. It’s too bad that he views openness as an obstacle to be avoided rather than an obligation of his office.

