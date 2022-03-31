ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: 6 defendants in Wall HS hazing scandal sentenced to probation, community service

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tlUC_0evxqPS600

Six Wall High School football players accused in a hazing scandal have been sentenced to probation and community service, sources tell News 12 New Jersey.

The players were originally charged with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment. The most serious charges of criminal sexual contact and false imprisonment were dropped as part of a plea bargain.

RELATED: Wall High School football program to return this fall despite hazing investigation

RELATED: Sources: Wall School Board offered students accused of hazing tuition money for nearby schools

The source tells News 12 the students involved will be eligible for fall sports if they abide by the sentences.

Investigators say that hazing incidents took place between September and October 2021 in the football team’s locker room.

Multiple sources tell News 12 that upperclassmen on the football team subjected lowerclassmen to bullying and hazing. At least one video allegedly shows students threatening other players. And one video shows students threatening a fully-clothed student with a broomstick.

The Wall High School athletic director and three assistant coaches were also placed on administrative leave. A school board member also resigned back in November.

News 12

News 12

