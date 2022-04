Later this month, dozens of local bands will be coming together for a concert to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. It's called "Playing for Peace" and it will be on March 31st, starting at 3:00 p.m. and wrapping up at 11:00 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to the humanitarian organization Razom ("razom" is the word that means "together" in Ukrainian). The goal of the event is to raise money for medical supplies and care for the Ukrainian refugees. Of course, you're welcome to donate however much you would like to help out.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 19 DAYS AGO