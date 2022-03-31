ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

City’s CIO Peter Wallace Named Among Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2022 by Government Technology Magazine

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment Technology announced that Peter Wallace, the City’s chief information officer, has been named among its Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2022. The annual awards program, now in its 21st year, acknowledges the contributions of visionary public-sector technology leaders. This year’s honorees include innovators, collaborators and transformers who are...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

