Hilaria Baldwin shows off baby bump after pregnancy reveal

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jVPm_0evxm9ER00
First look at Hilaria Baldwin's baby bump. Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her growing baby bump for the first time since announcing she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child.

Baldwin posted a series of snaps alongside three of her six children writing, “They’re so excited.”

In the photos, Baldwin is seen wearing a denim jumpsuit on the couch next to her children, all dressed in their pajamas. One of her sons gently cradles her baby bump in both pictures.

The 38-year-old announced just two days earlier that she and the “30 Rock” star were expecting via Instagram.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” Hilaria captioned the video of her, Alec and the kids to a rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXiMv_0evxm9ER00
“They are so excited” Hilaria said as her son gently touches his mom’s growing belly.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRZbD_0evxm9ER00
Hilaria and the “Baldwinitos” showed their support at the Boss Baby premiere.

The former yoga instructor and the “Rust” star, 63, are already parents to daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 18 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuryO_0evxm9ER00
The 38-year-old celebrated her birthday with her family by her side back in January.

The new photos and pregnancy announcement came just a week after Hilaria had announced she would be taking a break from social media amid Alec’s wrongful death lawsuit.

Hilaria and Alec got married in June 2012 after meeting just a year earlier.

Page Six
