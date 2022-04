The price of a night of drinking is very often a hangover. Although hangovers seem like the universe's way of scolding you for that extra espresso martini, or of knocking you down a peg for having too much fun, they're actually caused by the biological process our bodies go through after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol. If you've ever wondered what a hangover truly is, what's making you feel so crummy, or what you can do to ward off the pain next time, here's what health experts and research have to tell us about the science behind the dreaded hangover.

