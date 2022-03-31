ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Immigration panel

beverlypress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fountain Theatre has announced “Immigration Detention Today: What We Can Do,” a free, public “call to action” focusing...

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Joe Biden Marks Transgender Day of Visibility: 'We Have Your Back'

President Joe Biden on Thursday marked Transgender Day of Visibility with a message to transgender Americans and the announcement of new measures aimed at supporting them. Among the measures unveiled this week are a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11, new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral, and more resources for transgender kids and their families.
SOCIETY
NME

Marvel “strongly denounce” controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Marvel Studios have added their voice to the debate surrounding the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the US, saying the company “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The Republican-led bill, formally known as Parental Rights in Education, bans discussions...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Deportation#The Fountain Theatre#Fountaintheatre Com
Arizona Mirror

Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online

Undocumented immigrants on supervised probation who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony would have their pictures published online under a new legislative proposal framed as a way to collect data on crime rates in the immigrant community — but critics say it’s simply an attempt to single them out.  K.M. Bell, an attorney […] The post Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
abc27 News

Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years. And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youth

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department's top civil rights lawyer comes at a time...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
24/7 Wall St.

This The Best American City For Immigrants

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the departure of three million of its citizens to other countries. This, in turn, has opened an age-old question. How many people will one country admit from other nations, and why? For decades, the U.S. had an extremely open immigration policy. From 1892 until 1954, 12 million people […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Hypebae

US Passports to Offer Gender-Neutral "X" Option

Citizens of the U.S. will now have the option to select “X” as their gender marker on their passports. The news arrives on Transgender Day of Visibility, which is observed annually on March 31 to celebrate trans people and to raise awareness of the discrimination that they face. The announcement by the Department of State reads: “The Department of State has reached another milestone in our work to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity… U.S. citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year.” It adds: “After thoughtful consideration of the research conducted and feedback from community members, we concluded that the definition of the X gender marker on State Department public forms will be ‘Unspecified or another gender identity.’ This definition is respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy