Immigration panel

Citizens of the U.S. will now have the option to select “X” as their gender marker on their passports. The news arrives on Transgender Day of Visibility, which is observed annually on March 31 to celebrate trans people and to raise awareness of the discrimination that they face. The announcement by the Department of State reads: “The Department of State has reached another milestone in our work to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity… U.S. citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their U.S. passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year.” It adds: “After thoughtful consideration of the research conducted and feedback from community members, we concluded that the definition of the X gender marker on State Department public forms will be ‘Unspecified or another gender identity.’ This definition is respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”

