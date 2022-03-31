ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

No late fee policy working for New York Public Library

By Jessica Moore
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiAEK_0evxjUgg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFwPC_0evxjUgg00
New York Public Library eliminates late fees 02:16

NEW YORK -- Lingering library fines are a headache, even for the most responsible among us.

New Yorkers can breathe a sigh of relief, even if their book is overdue by decades. CBS2's Jessica Moore went to the Midtown branch on Thursday to see what's behind the elimination of fines.

Branch manager Billy Parrot sorted through a stack of long lost books borrowed from the New York Public Library that have finally come home.

"Due date 1959. This is one that just came in -- 1976. I want to see what was happening that day. Giants won the pennant!" Parrot said with a laugh.

Some are returned with a note of apology, like the one Moore saw tucked inside a book about how to have a successful marriage.

"Funny thing is it didn't support his efforts in his first and only marriage. It failed, so no wonder he hid the books," Parrot said.

Last fall, the library launched a radical new policy -- no more late fees on any book, no matter how long ago it was due .

"Think of the Seinfeld episode," Parrot said. "People love libraries, but when there are late books they feel guilty."

Since the policy launched, more than 21,000 overdue or lost items have been returned in Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Bronx, and more than 51,000 have been returned to branches in Brooklyn. More importantly, people are coming back to the library.

"I know fines did contributed to the income of the library, but it sounds like you were looking at the bigger picture," Moore said.

"Our mission is just to kind of inspire lifelong learning and strengthen communities and advance knowledge," Parrot said.

Since the library did away with fines, about 30% of all newly returned patrons have been from high-need communities.

"Once that barrier is gone and there is a flood of materials back, you realize how much of a barrier it really was," Parrot said.

Resources that are all available for free now, even if you're late.

You'll still have to pay the cost to replace a lost book, but the library said late fines are gone for good.

Comments / 0

Related
The Voice

Design competition under way for new Aurora Public Library District library card

A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just check out books. The Library has computers, learning kits, video games, sewing machines, and even fishing poles available for checkout to cardholders. Not only that, but your card gives you access to an online library of digital items and resources on our website. APLD card holders can even use their card to visit museums and local attractions at a discounted price! Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card, and it’s time for our card to get a facelift.
AURORA, IL
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments may show future for affordable housing

NEW YORK - A new Brooklyn apartment building is bringing upscale living within reach at an affordable price. Dozens of units are reserved for those experiencing homelessness. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has a look inside, and more on how the project addresses the housing crisis the pandemic intensified. "For us, the additional investment of having hard surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, a stove that's a big four burner stove. If you look at the cabinets, it's real. Every unit has their own microwave. So a family can live here," said developer Dave Gallo. Gallo, president of Georgica Green Ventures, gave Cline-Thomas a tour of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New York City's "Car Free Earth Day" returns in April

NEW YORK -- New York City's "Car Free Earth Day" is returning for the first time since 2019 and it's going to be bigger than ever.The city's transportation department says it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23.The original model of public plazas and car-free streets will be expanded with programming in all five boroughs.There will be 100 open streets, 22 public plazas and more than 1,000 miles of bike networks to explore.Each location will feature a variety of activities, including music, dance, art and educational workshops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Reuters

Amazon's second union vote in New York set for late April

March 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at the company's "LDJ5" warehouse in Staten Island, New York will vote in person starting on April 25 on whether to unionize, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Friday in an election notice. Workers received the go-ahead for the vote earlier this...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams signs law extending rent stabilization

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill into law impacting more than one million rent stabilized apartments across New York City. "This bill allows the City Council to take the necessary time to determine the status of New York City's housing emergency," Adams said. The new law allows rent stabilization to continue as the deadline for the city's housing and vacancy survey is extended from April 1 to July 1. The 2020 survey was postponed due to the census and the pandemic. According to state law, the rental apartment vacancy rate has to be less than 5% to keep rent regulations in effect. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City offering 2nd round of COVID boosters after CDC approval

NEW YORK -- Starting Thursday, New York City is offering a second free COVID booster shot to those who qualify, including residents 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems.Centers for Disease Control officials said those who have been boosted are 21 times less likely to die from COVID compared to the unvaccinated during the Omicron surge, CBS2's John Dias reported.Many will roll up their sleeves as the next round of shots rolls out. A second COVID booster is available at city-run vaccination sites as well as Ride Aid locations to those who qualify."I have asthma, high blood pressure," said Joseph...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Fee#Midtown#New Yorkers#Cbs2#Giants
CBS New York

Gatherings held in NYC for Transgender Day of Visibility

NEW YORK -- There were informational gatherings in New York City on Thursday for Transgender Day of Visibility.One was held at the Church of the Covenant on 42nd Street in Midtown East.The goal was to amplify and uplift transgender voices with panel discussions to talk about challenges and celebrate diversity and pride."Today is about us being able to walk proudly just like every other member of our community does on June. Today is our day as a defined group of people to actually talk about how proud we are and that we are visible and able to live our true authentic lives," Inwood resident Bryan Ellicott said."Be loud about it. Be loud. Be visible," activist/writer Kim Watson-Benjamin said.Activists said more funding is needed at all levels of government for outreach groups, to establish additional safe spaces and make more resources available.Thursday night, buildings across New York City were lit up in honor of the day. City Hall and One World Trade shined brightly in light blue, pink and white, the colors of the transgender flag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Smithonian

Join Smithsonian Libraries and Archives for Adopt-A-Book Salons

Mark your calendar for this year’s Adopt-a-Book events! Join us on April 20th and April 26th, 2022 for a closer look at our collections and the opportunity to support their preservation and acquisition. Each year, Smithsonian Libraries and Archives (formerly Smithsonian Libraries) staff organize Adopt-a-Book events where items are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

5 new books to read in April

A new history of the right to privacy in the United States examined in light of how our data is being used and as protections for journalists come under new threats; a new examination of the evolving future of work and where that work will actually take place; and a new anthology of 22 essays from some of the world’s most celebrated writers on the joys, struggles, and realities of being alone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Broadway theaters extend mask, vaccine policies

NEW YORK -- Mask and vaccine policies will stay in effect in all Broadway theaters through April 30.The Broadway League announced Friday the COVID safety protocols will not change.Everyone is required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.The league says theater owners will meet again on April 15 to make a decision about future protocols.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Meet Lucy Yu, the Woman Behind One of NYC’s Most Inspiring Bookstores

Raised by a single mother who had immigrated from China, Lucy Yu recalls the significance of stories in her childhood. “When my mom and I read The Kite Runner, we both were obsessed,” she recalls. “My mom saw herself and her family in the book, and I saw more of her experience in it. Encountering a story like that really bridged the gap between our generations, and, now, as an adult, I better understand how difficult it was for her to come to this country—a completely foreign place. Sharing stories like that was a way we could come together.” Soon enough, Yu followed her mother’s footsteps by entering the science field, where she worked for three years as a chemical engineer while eventually balancing a second job as a line cook. “I loved the storytelling aspect of food, but I began to realize what better way to tell stories than with books?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Ashton Hawkins, Art Lawyer Who Transformed the Met Museum, Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Hawkins, who helped significantly bolster the reputations of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and what is now the Dia Art Foundation through his behind-the-scenes involvement at both institutions, has died at 84. The New York Times, which first reported his passing, said he died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Sunday in White Plains, New York. At the Met and Dia, Hawkins helped steer the course on projects that involved the ultra-wealthy and the socially elite. His legal practice allowed him entrée into the upper echelons of New York society,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Apartment Therapy

Here are the Most Popular Children’s Books in North America

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Do you remember your favorite childhood book? From the old classics that have been passed down to kids today to the newer favorite reads that have taken inspiration from pop culture and current events, there’s nothing like getting lost in a good book, especially as a child. Books inspire, motivate, and teach kids the power of literature from a young age, so it’s no surprise that children’s book publishing in the United States is worth $2.6 billion in 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS New York

Hannah Traore Gallery showcases underrepresented artists

NEW YORK -- As Women's History Month winds down, we look to the future and the women who will be making their mark.CBS2's Mary Calvi introduces us to one young woman who's working to bring people together through an appreciation of art in a gallery that welcomes and celebrates everyone. The Hannah Traore Gallery on Orchard Street is just a few months old. The space, and its namesake owner, are new to this New York art scene."Being a young woman I feel has informed everything I do," Traore said.That includes the artists Traore chooses to exhibit at...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Museum of Chinese in America hosts annual Legacy Awards Gala

NEW YORK -- The Museum of Chinese in America hosted its 27th annual Legacy Awards Gala on Thursday.The event was held at Cipriani South Street in Lower Manhattan.Among those recognized were Chinese American veterans of World War II, who received the Generational Legacy Award.The Artist of the Year Award went to international youth string orchestra the Joyous String Ensemble.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

South Bronx a big influence on Grammy nominee Carlos Henriquez

NEW YORK -- Growing up in the Bronx was the inspiration behind a jazz musician's first Grammy-nominated solo album.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock introduces us to Carlos Henriquez.The smooth bellow of the bass belongs Henriquez, an accomplished musician whose story begins in the South Bronx."This is the Betances project, and this is where I was raised," Henriquez said.Twenty years of moments lived in the neighborhood shape the music he plays today."I heard a lot of Latin music. You know, salsa, traditional Latin music, Dominican music, Haitian music," Henriquez said. "That was the beauty of living here is that I was absorbing all...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Task force beginning Phase 2 of plan to clear homeless encampments in NYC

NEW YORK -- The task force that is targeting homeless encampments in New York City begins the second phase of its mission on Thursday.Mayor Eric Adams' office said the task force will return to sites that remain active and finish cleaning them up. So far, 239 sites have been cleared.The task force is offering shelter and services to those who are displaced, before giving them 24 to 48 hours to vacate.Adams ordered homeless camps across the city to be torn down earlier this month.The Coalition for the Homeless called the plan harmful and counterproductive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy