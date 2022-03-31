ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Opening NFL win totals for 2022 released; Hoch and Crowder believe Miami MUST win more than 10 games

By Alejandro Solana, Hochman And Crowder
560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 1 day ago

The expectations Hochman and Crowder have set on the Dolphins in 2022 are certainly different than what Vegas expects.

CBSsports.com posted the Opening NFL win totals for the 2022 NFL season with odds from Ceasars Sportsbook. Vegas has the Dolphins at 8.5 wins.

Eight or nine wins would be on par with the Dolphins 2021 campaign, when they finished 9-8 on the year and missed out on the playoffs. After adding several players in the offseason, including a playmaker like Tyreek Hill, both Hoch and Crowder believe the team has the ability to win more than nine games.

