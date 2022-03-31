ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard for Tokyo fight night

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhQeD_0evxfxf700

GENNADY GOLOVKIN is back and set to face Ryota Murata in a big middleweight unification match-up.

The Kazakh fighter hasn't been in the ring since a 7th-round TKO over Kamil Szeremeta in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6s9Q_0evxfxf700
Golovkin is one of boxing's longest-reigning champions Credit: Getty

And it's been an even longer layoff for Murata, who last fought a year before that against Steven Butler.

Golovkin holds the IBF strap at 160lbs while Murata has the WBA title around his waist, but only one man can leave Japan with both belts.

When is Golovkin vs Murata?

Golovkin's big unification clash with Japanese fighter Murata will take place on Saturday, April 9.

The fight will be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ldl2f_0evxfxf700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFVM7_0evxfxf700

There could be a capacity of 36,000 fans inside the arena for the event.

The main card will get underway from 10am UK time, with the ring-walks for the main event set for 12.30pm.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Golovkin vs Murata will be shown live on DAZN in the UK.
  • You can live stream the action from the DAZN app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.
  • DAZN cost £7.99-a-month to subscribe to in the UK.

Golovkin vs Murata FULL CARD

  • Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata
  • Junto Nakatani vs Ryota Yamauchi – for WBO flyweight title
  • Shuichiro Yoshino vs Masayuki Ito
  • Kazuki Anaguchi vs Ryuji Yamamoto
  • Hiroka Amakivs Taiga Kato

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

What have they said?

Golovkin said: "Murata's the pride and star of his country.

“I know the organizers of this event. Everything will be top class, and I’m very excited to be part of this amazing event.

“He’s an Olympic champion and he’s the current world champion holding the WBA title.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 live stream, how to watch online, start time, Night 1 matches, card

It's time for the biggest event in professional wrestling. The 2022 edition of WWE WrestleMania kicks off two days of action on Saturday when Night 1 of the event goes down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will feature 15 segments (14 matches) across two nights with multiple celebrities appearing and seven of the WWE's nine championships on the line.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennady Golovkin
Person
Kamil Szeremeta
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Uk#Live Streamed#Boxing#Combat#Kazakh#Tko#Ibf#Wba#Japanese#Dazn#Wbo#Ts Cs
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy