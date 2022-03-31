ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The final injury report for the Nets against the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-36 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

They lost to the Bucks in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

