San Bernardino County, CA

KNX Hero saved family of seven from overturned car

By Heather Jordan
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Our KNX Hero this week jumped into action to save a family of seven following a car crash.

Coach Kimo Brown was on his way to work, when he drove up on a horrific vehicle crash in San Bernardino County. He said one car was smashed in “pretty good”, while the other was upside down.

“My initial thought was, ‘Oh my goodness! Are they ok?’” he recalled.

He pulled over to and leapt into action.

“I couldn’t see inside at all because not only was it upside down, but all the side airbags, front airbags were deployed so I was very fortunate that I was able to pull the door open,” said. “I saw the driver upside down and a whole bunch of screaming going on.”

That’s when then Adelanto High School Basketball Coach and helped get the mother and a few of her kids get out from the middle part of the car.

After rescuing them, he learned there were still a couple more children strapped in the back of the car.

“I saw a kid in a car seat, my heart just dropped like, ‘Oh my god,’” he said. “The baby, about three-years-old, was upside down.”

Realizing time was limited and he needed to act fast, he crawled his way back into the car.

“I’m thinking, if this car explodes, I’m getting this baby out. I don’t care if I’m burnt up,’” he said. “Like having kids, like I couldn’t imagine that baby being left in there.”

Brown pulled out everyone and miraculously, no one suffered any major injuries.

