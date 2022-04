When Todrick Hall lost in the finale of Celebrity Big Brother last month, it wasn’t a huge surprise. The actor and YouTube personality played a cutthroat game which in the end, ruined his chances at victory. His former allies voted against him in the finale — after finally getting the full scope of his gameplay — and while he was obviously disappointed by the turn of events, he'd been pretty much silent on social media. That was, until Saturday, when he opened up for the first time since the show, sharing a long post on Instagram about Celebrity Big Brother, his mental health and his new tour.

