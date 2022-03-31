ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156Nkn_0evxWRHq00

March 31 (UPI) -- Preventing transgender or non-binary youth from receiving gender-affirming care may encroach on federal constitutional protections, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The DOJ sent a letter to all state attorneys general to remind them of the federal constitutional and statutory provisions protecting transgender youth against discrimination, including when those youth seek gender-affirming care, the department said in a release.

The department issued the letter to coincide with the International Transgender Day of Visibility, in recognition of the contributions and accomplishments of transgender and gender non-conforming people.

"The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that all children are able to live free from discrimination, abuse and harassment," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

"Today's letter reaffirms state and local officials' obligation to ensure that their laws and policies do not undermine or harm the health and safety of children, regardless of a child's gender identity."

The letter advises states that laws and policies that prevent individuals from receiving gender-affirming medical care may infringe on federal constitutional protections under the Equal Protection Clause and Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

This comes after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill into law that prohibits transgender boys and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at public schools and colleges in the state.

Other states have passed similar legislation.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial measure into law, restricting what can be taught in classrooms on gender identity or sexual orientation, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

"All persons should be free to access the services, programs, and activities supported by federal financial assistance without fear that they might face unlawful discrimination for doing so," reads the Justice Department's letter, signed by Clarke.

It continued: "Courts have held that many nondiscrimination statutes contain an implied cause of action for retaliation based on the general prohibition against intentional discrimination, and agencies have made this clear in regulations.

"Thus, any retaliatory conduct may give rise to an independent legal claim under the protections described above."

Comments / 154

Trev Kenna
1d ago

I will keep saying this. The statistics show us that transgender people make up 0.6% of our population! Why are we paying so much attention to this? We have so many more important problems to worry about. Wise up people! Stop voting for woke democrat politicians before it’s too late!

Reply(14)
66
Curtis Claymore
1d ago

when I was in school teachers never talked about there home life but that was back in the late 69s and 7os it was all about reading writing and arithmetic

Reply
40
Jon Curry
1d ago

Well- parents have a different idea of how to raise their children. And switching their gender at age 5 is not one of them.

Reply(10)
96
Related
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Department Of Justice#Racism#The Justice Department#Doj
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz tears into Biden for presiding over 'high-tech lynching' of Clarence Thomas and tells Ketanji Brown Jackson she won't be pressed on drinking beer and her 'teenage dating habits' like Kavanaugh in heated address at SCOTUS hearing

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Monday that only Democrats smeared potential Supreme Court justices, as he assured Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that her hearings this week wouldn't feature any 'disgraceful behavior' from Republicans. 'This will not be a political circus. This will not be the kind of character smear that,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
323K+
Followers
53K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy