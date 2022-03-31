ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 killed in crash of small plane in northwest Texas

25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
Two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed in a crash Thursday morning near a small town in northwest Texas, authorities said.

The Kitfox Series 7 crashed near Crowell, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane caught fire on impact and burned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS confirmed that two people died but has not released their names.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

