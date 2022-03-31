ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden OKs release of 1 million barrels of oil a day from reserve, calls for supply boost

By Jacob Fischler
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLQnu_0evxVxNB00

Gas prices have recently eased at the pump in Georgia after spikes in early March. Gas prices are almost $1 per gallon higher on average than at the start of the year, a situation President Joe Biden blamed on a supply shortage resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent U.S.-led sanctions. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

President Joe Biden called Thursday for U.S. energy companies to do their part in lowering gasoline prices by boosting supplies of oil, saying the industry should plow record profits back into increased production.

Biden also said he would release 1 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve daily for the next six months and spur mining companies to increase their production of the materials used to power electric vehicles.

With gas prices almost $1 per gallon higher on average than at the start of the year —  a situation Biden blamed on a supply shortage resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent U.S.-led sanctions — the president urged Congress to pressure oil companies to produce more.

Congress should pass a law to fine oil companies who are not using approved leases to produce oil on federal lands, Biden added. The industry has about 9,000 permits it is not using, he said.

“Those sitting on leases and idle wells will either have to start producing or pay the price for their inaction,” Biden said.

Thriving energy companies had a choice to either give Americans a break or exploit them, Biden said. Some already used record profits to jumpstart production, but others must join them, he said.

“I say enough,” Biden said. “Enough of lavishing excessive profits on investors and payouts and buybacks.”

Executives for oil and gas industries are scheduled to testify at a House hearing next week, where it’s expected they’ll be grilled about what they’ve done to help ease prices.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The president also said he was using his own authority to release more than 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Biden previously released 30 million barrels from the reserve ,  a complex of four sites with deep underground storage caverns in salt domes along the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coasts, which was matched by 31 allies in the International Energy Alliance. It’s unclear how much oil, if any, those allies will release to match Thursday’s announcement.

In a two-part plan to increase gas production but also encourage clean energy, Biden said he would invoke the Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that gives the president authority to require production of materials needed to meet a national emergency, to increase the domestic supply of lithium, nickel and other minerals used to make electric vehicle batteries and other clean energy storage.

The United States imports some of those materials, including from Russia and China.

The U.S. Senate Energy Committee met Thursday to discuss the matter, calling for more production to counter Russia and China’s position in the market.

“It makes no sense to remain beholden to bad actors when we have manufacturing know-how here in the United States,” committee Chairman Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, said.

Putin’s war

Biden sought to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the price spikes. Biden banned the import of Russian energy supplies on March 8, noting at the time that it would likely lead to higher prices.

“As I said from the start, Putin’s war is imposing a cost on America and our allies and democracies around the world,” he said Thursday. “I know how much it hurts.”

Gas prices had been rising, though, before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The national average has increased to $4.31 per gallon, about a 90-cent boost since the start of the year. But that January 2022 average was already more than a dollar higher than January 2021.

Biden said it was hard to tell when drivers would see results from Thursday’s actions and how much of an impact they would have. It would partly depend on the response from U.S. allies, he said.

“It will come down,” he said. “And it could come down fairly significantly.”

Biofuel boosters

A bipartisan group of 29 U.S. House members of both parties also urged Biden to turn to ethanol to pursue lower gas prices. In a Thursday letter , the lawmakers asked Biden to make sure ethanol blended with gasoline was available year-round and to not reduce the standard minimum amount of biofuel in the U.S. fuel supply.

“These actions would significantly increase U.S. energy independence and lessen the domestic impact of our ban on Russian energy imports by replacing them with U.S. biofuels,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Increasing domestic energy production is an important part of our effort to sustain sanctions on the Russian economy and we urge you to increase U.S. energy independence and decrease inflationary pressures at the pump.”

The House members who signed the letter include Democrats David Scott of Atlanta, as well as Angie Craig of Minnesota, Cynthia Axne of Iowa, Mark Pocan and Ron Kind of Wisconsin, Tim Ryan of Ohio, Dan Kildee and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and Republicans Adrian Smith and Don Bacon of Nebraska, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra of Iowa, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri and Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner of Kansas.

The post Biden OKs release of 1 million barrels of oil a day from reserve, calls for supply boost appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder

1K+

Followers

551

Posts

364K+

Views

Related
Georgia Recorder

Biden declares U.S. ban on Russian oil, warns of gasoline price spikes

WASHINGTON — The United States will no longer import Russian energy in an attempt to further cripple that nation’s economy as it wages war against Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced the newest sanctions Tuesday from the White House, saying that a ban on Russian oil and gas would target “the main artery of Russia’s economy.” […] The post Biden declares U.S. ban on Russian oil, warns of gasoline price spikes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Partisan policies didn’t raise gas prices, and partisan sniping won’t lower them

In 2020 the price of oil crashed, even falling to less than zero one day. Traders actually had to pay buyers to get them to take oil contracts off their hands. Oil companies would prefer not to sell oil unless they can make money off it. Oil companies are just funny that way. So U.S. […] The post Opinion: Partisan policies didn’t raise gas prices, and partisan sniping won’t lower them appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Georgia Recorder

Camden officials aim to refuel sputtering rocket launch spaceport plans

The long journey to launch rockets off the Georgia coast is running low on fuel as Spaceport Camden opponents brace for a final push from county officials to salvage their plans. Camden County’s spaceport project suffered a new setback Thursday as the Georgia Supreme Court refused to block the certification of Tuesday’s special election in […] The post Camden officials aim to refuel sputtering rocket launch spaceport plans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Randy Feenstra
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Congress#Americans
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
551
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy