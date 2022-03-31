ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Opening NFL win totals for 2022 released; Hoch and Crowder believe Miami MUST win more than 10 games

By Alejandro Solana, Hochman And Crowder
790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLyjE_0evxVwUS00

The expectations Hochman and Crowder have set on the Dolphins in 2022 are certainly different than what Vegas expects.

CBSsports.com posted the Opening NFL win totals for the 2022 NFL season with odds from Ceasars Sportsbook. Vegas has the Dolphins at 8.5 wins.

Eight or nine wins would be on par with the Dolphins 2021 campaign, when they finished 9-8 on the year and missed out on the playoffs. After adding several players in the offseason, including a playmaker like Tyreek Hill, both Hoch and Crowder believe the team has the ability to win more than nine games.

Listen here:

Comments / 0

790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket

538

Followers

1K+

Posts

65K+

Views

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Cbssports Com#The Opening Nfl
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dolphins may have interesting role planned for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is expected to be the focal point of the Miami Dolphins in 2022, and his role may end up looking quite familiar to those who followed the San Francisco 49ers last season. Deebo Samuel enjoyed a breakout season in San Francisco last year. He did so under then-offensive...
NFL
The Associated Press

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
790 The Ticket

790 The Ticket

Miami, FL
538
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Miami, including the Heats, Dolphins, Marlins and more

 https://www.audacy.com/theticketmiami

Comments / 0

Community Policy