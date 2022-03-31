ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google really wants you to think of your Chromebook as a lean, mean cloud gaming machine

By Haroun Adamu
Android Police
Android Police
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some of Google's latest Chrome OS updates have been geared towards transforming Chromebooks into gaming powerhouses, finally making progress on a movement two years in the making. It's not just Steam support, either — we've seen code changes hinting at RGB support and the addition of variable refresh rate (VRR) display...

ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

