ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Moon Knight’ On Disney+, A Marvel Series Where Oscar Isaac Plays A Mercenary With Dueling Personalities

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago

Oscar Isaac has been a Star Wars star, in a gut-wrenching HBO miniseries with newly-minted Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, thinky sci-fi like Ex Machina and thinky period pieces like Inside Llewyn Davis . So to say he has range is an understatement. Which is why he doesn’t seem to be an odd fit for what seems like one of the thinkiest MCU series yet, where he plays a soldier who has been so traumatized by war, he has dissociative identity disorder, and one of this personalities is more Llewyn Davis than Poe Dameron.
MOON KNIGHT : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: With Bob Dylan’s “Every Grain Of Sand” playing, we see the hands and feet of a man ceremoniously having a drink, breaking the glass, putting she shards in his shoes and putting his bare feet in those shoes.

The Gist: Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) wakes up in a cluttered London flat, not quite knowing how he got there. There’s tape on the door jam to indicate whether he left, and he’s tethered to his bed via an ankle cuff. Steven did all of this himself, because he knows there are times when he’s found himself somewhere and has no idea how he got there.

He works in the museum gift shop and he fancies him as an expert in ancient Egypt, much to the dismay of his boss Donna (Lucy Thackeray). A pretty tour guide comes over and reminds him of their steakhouse date, a date Steven, a vegan, doesn’t remember making.

He leaves that night, talks to a statue in the park, straps himself into bed and tries whatever he can to keep himself awake. But he soon blacks out, and finds himself lying in a field in the Alps, face bloodied. There’s a voice (F. Murray Abraham) that he hears bemoaning the fact that “the idiot is in control.”

He has to run from some thugs chasing him with guns who are looking for a scarab that he found in his hands. Then he encounters a crowd in the town square listening to a zealot named Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who judges people on whether they’re good or bad; if the scales on his arm tattoo go out of balance, he is forced to snuff out the life of someone he deems evil.

Harrow spots Steven, and during the subsequent chase, Steven blacks out at times, only to wake up and see that he’s somehow killed or otherwise neutralized the people threatening him. He then suddenly wakes up back at the flat, strapped into his bed. He notices that the fish in his tank is different, which leads him to try to see other signs that he’s doing things he doesn’t remember. He goes on the date with the tour guide, and is surprised when she curses him out when he calls; he then finds out he lost two whole days.

He manages to find a burner phone in a loose wall panel; one of the only numbers it’s called is for a woman named Layla (May Calamawy); when he calls it, she calls him “Marc” and wonders where he’s been. He sees a reflection that stares back at him and doesn’t move with him.

When he goes back to the museum, begging to see security footage, he’s confronted by Harrow, who tries to get him to tap into his dark side; he’s surprised when he is “judged” to be good when he grabs Steven’s wrists. Massive monsters are unleashed, and when Steven is backed into the restroom, he meets Marc Spector in the mirror; he looks like Steven, but is American and way more confident. He tells Steven to let him take over if he wants to get out of what seems like a no-win situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4iIa_0evxTpEx00 Photo: Disney+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Take a typical dark MCU-related drama with a bit of a sense of humor — Hawkeye comes to mind — and layer in a severe case of dissociative identity disorder a la Sybill , and you’ve got Moon Knight.

Our Take: What we liked about Moon Knight , created by Jeremy Slater based on the Marvel character created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, is that the show starts with a bit of a switcheroo in a DID-related plot. Yes, we see the mild-mannered Steven throughout the first episode, and we’re led to believe that Steven is the base personality, with Marc and the Moon Knight being the offshoot personalities.

But that’s actually not the case, a notion that becomes stronger by the end of the episode. You don’t learn the skills Marc has if your base personality is the too-nice-for-his-own-good Steven. No, Marc is the base personality, and he’s reluctantly become a mercenary. The meek Steven might be his brain’s way of protecting him from getting himself killed.

Either way, Isaac plays both Steven and Marc beautifully. We know that Isaac has both acting and action bona fides; there aren’t many actors who can pull off being Poe Dameron in the final Star Wars trilogy and the emotionally gut-wrenching series Scenes From A Marriage , but Isaac is one of those who can. He gets to practice both sides of that skillset in Moon Knight ; he plays Steven as the passive guy he is, right down to his gentle British accent. We see a little of him as Marc, but that’s when the Poe side of Isaac is evident — confident, even a bit arrogant. We’re yet to see him in action a Moon Knight, but we’re pretty sure that whatever Isaac does that doesn’t involve his stunt double will be convincing.

Director Mohamed Diab keeps things fairly dark in the first episode, but not so dark as you have no idea what’s going on. That was our big criticism of Hawkeye; some scenes were so dark we had no feel for the action. We’re suspecting that as we get to see Marc more and Steven less, the action will be ramped up. There’s already a lot of it in the first episode, but much of it happens during Steven’s blackouts. If we flip things to Marc/Moon Knight’s perspective, we’ll see more of the action in progress. But for now, the format is refreshing given all of the messy clashes we’ve seen from Disney+’s MCU series.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: The monsters are thrown out of the bathroom, tossed around like ragdolls. We then pan into the bathroom and see Moon Knight in all his regalia.

Sleeper Star: F. Murray Abraham plays Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god who uses the Moon Knight as his avatar. Abraham, whether in voice or in person, is a scenery chewer par excellence, and he knows how to modulate his pompousness to both dramatic and comedic effect.

Most Pilot-y Line: When Harrow tells Steven about the god betrayed by her avatar, Steven mumbles “Blue people… not the movie…. anime?” Sure, he’s scared, but would he really think about the movie at that point?

Our Call: STREAM IT. Moon Knight rides on Oscar Isaac’s ability to believably inhabit distinct personalities, but that might be more than enough for people to watch this six-episode MCU side story.

Will you stream or skip the Marvel series #MoonKnight on @disneyplus ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) April 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Decider.com
Decider.com

10K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Decider.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Oscar Isaac
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Oscar Winner#Hbo
theplaylist.net

Donald Glover On ‘Atlanta’ Ending: He’s Not Interested In Having 40-Year-Old Characters Pretending To Be Teens

Donald Glover is one of the most creative people working in modern Hollywood, moving between television and film while also being an accomplished stand-up comedian and musician. He’s the creative force behind the Emmy-winning FX series “Atlanta” winding down with the fourth season set to be the final batch of stories. Glover hopes to move on to some of his other projects, and he’s now given even more reason for ending “Atlanta” before it even comes remotely close to jumping the shark.
TV & VIDEOS
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: Is It Out Yet on Disney Plus, Netflix, or Hulu? Where and When to Watch Stream

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces a new character in the roster of heroes, Moon Knight comes in hot being the first release of the franchise this year and with all the excitement pumping through the veins of the fans, here is where to and when to watch the stream the series and whether it is already out on Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, or any other way to see it online for free.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy