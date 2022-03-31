ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Daniel Radcliffe Is ‘Dramatically Bored’ by Everyone Weighing in on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZerWy_0evxTnij00

Click here to read the full article.

Daniel Radcliffe will not be adding to The Slap discourse any time soon.

The “Lost City” star revealed on “Good Morning Britain” (via Variety ) that he is tired of everyone weighing in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on March 27.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” Radcliffe said when asked what his take was. Best Actor winner Smith slapped presenter Rock after Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith previously revealed she has alopecia.

Radcliffe, however, did open up about attending awards shows where presenters or hosts tease actors in the audience. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” the “Harry Potter” alum said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.'”

Meanwhile, Smith issued a public apology to both the Academy and Rock, writing, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has begun “ disciplinary proceedings ” to address Smith’s actions at the live awards ceremony. Conflicting reports have noted that the Academy did not forcibly attempt to remove Smith from the show following his assault on Rock, with certain sources debating whether or not the Academy even asked Smith to leave at all. Oscars viewers have also filed complaints with the FCC over the violence and profanity used during the broadcast.

Hollywood insiders have remained divided over the altercation. Tiffany Haddish applauded Smith’s actions, calling his attack “the most beautiful thing” she’s ever seen since Smith was defending his wife. Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes both shared that they are still “traumatized” by the events of the evening.

“I just felt so awful for my friend Chris,” Sykes said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on March 29. “It was sickening. I physically felt ill. I’m still a little traumatized by it. And for them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message.’ You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

IndieWire
IndieWire

10K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
IndieWire

Oscars Producer: Academy Didn’t Remove Will Smith Because Chris Rock Advocated for Him to Stay

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer wants to set the record straight about that slap. In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” the Oscars telecast producer discussed how LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Best Documentary presenter Chris Rock onstage. However, Rock didn’t want Smith to be removed, according to the producer. (Sources at Deadline, however, dispute Packer’s version of events and claim that Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith to be removed.) When the slap happened, Packer said he thought it was a bit. “I thought it was part of something...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tiffany Haddish Defends Will Smith After Oscars Slap: ‘The Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is defending Will Smith in the wake of his viral Academy Awards moment. The comedian told People at the Governors Ball following the Oscars ceremony that watching Smith slap presenter Chris Rock following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was the “most beautiful thing” to witness. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” said Haddish, who co-starred with Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip.” “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Wanda Sykes
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Everyone Weighing
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy