ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa worker fired over Biden-USSR comparison is denied jobless benefits

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlSKf_0evxRurq00

An Iowa man who was fired for comparing life under the Biden administration to living in the USSR has lost his bid for jobless benefits. (Photo by Getty Images)

An Iowa man who says he lost his job for comparing life under the Biden administration to living in the Soviet Union is not entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled.

State records indicate Lee Hainey worked as a machinist for the Carver Pump Company from 2007 through September of last year when he was fired.

A few days before he was terminated, Hainey and his colleagues at Carver received a companywide email from the chief operating officer that included an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s response to it.

Hainey then sent out a companywide response to the message, writing, “Welcome to the USSR, comrades!”

A supervisor confronted Hainey, asking him what he was thinking by sending the email and stating that it came across as a “big middle finger” to the chief operating officer.  “Yep,” Hainey allegedly replied, according to state records. “Glad my message was received.”

At a subsequent meeting with his superiors, Hainey expressed regret that company officials felt the email was disrespectful, but he did not express regret for having sent the email. Hainey was fired and the company then challenged his claim for unemployment benefits.

Recently, the matter went before Administrative Law Judge Darrin T. Hamilton, who ruled against Hainey and denied him benefits.

Hainey, Hamilton ruled, “was pleased with the middle-finger message to the COO,” and only later acknowledged that sending it was a mistake. The judge found that Hainey’s assertion that he did not intend to disrespect the company officials and was instead expressing his displeasure with the Biden administration was not credible – but that even if that was Hainey’s intent, he still would have been violating company rules by causing a disruption in the workplace.

More coronavirus-related unemployment decisions

Other recent unemployment decisions related to the pandemic include:

Randy Boose , who resigned last September from Tyson Fresh Meats, where he worked as a social-distancing monitor. At the time, Tyson employees were required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but Boose objected due to concerns he had with the vaccine’s safety. Without discussing the matter with company officials, and without requesting a waiver from the vaccine policy, Boose quit and then applied for unemployment benefits. At the time he quit, he was not necessarily facing termination, a judge ruled in denying Boose benefits.

Kelly Still , who was fired last August from Knapp Properties where he had worked for the past 21 years, most recently as a maintenance technician. Still worked exclusively for one homeowner’s association that was a customer of Knapp Properties.

At some point, the association’s board president asked Still if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Still said he hadn’t, and the board president told him he may be required to do so. Still objected, arguing a vaccine requirement might be illegal. Later, after the board decided everyone working in the building should be vaccinated, Still allegedly told the board president he was vaccinated, but told residents of the building he was not, according to state records. He then refused to provide the board with proof of his vaccination.

Knapp Properties fired Still for failing to comply with the association’s rules.  Administrative Law Judge Daniel Zeno awarded Still unemployment benefits, noting that the association’s board president didn’t testify at the hearing as to the policies that were violated. Zeno noted in his decision that it wasn’t a condemnation of Knapp’s right to “take reasonable steps to protect its staff and customers from the ongoing, global COVID-19 pandemic,” and should not be seen as “an endorsement of Mr. Still not being vaccinated.”

Amber O’Donnell , who resigned last October from Medical Oncology Hematology where she worked as a full-time chemotherapy pharmacy technician. O’Donnell quit in lieu of being fired for her refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Citing the state law that took effect last October, which says Iowans discharged from employment for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be disqualified from collecting unemployment, an administrative law judge recently awarded O’Donnell benefits.

Tamara Gibney , who resigned last June from Marengo Memorial Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse. Gibney resigned in lieu of being terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In December 2020, the hospital’s CEO had sent an email to all employees alerting everyone that the vaccine “will be required of all team members” as a condition of their employment.

Gibney was initially granted a medical exemption because she was breastfeeding a newborn infant, but in June of last year she transitioned her child to a bottle and asked her employer whether she vaccination was still required. When she was told that it was, Gibney resigned in lieu of being fired.

Citing the new state law on benefits for workers forced out of jobs by COVID-19 vaccine requirements, an administrative law judge recently awarded Gibney benefits.

Donna Whaley , whose hours were reduced last fall at Wesley Life, where she works as Meals on Wheels driver and a home health care aide. Whaley refused to comply with her employer’s vaccine mandate and did not provide documentation to justify her refusal under medical or religious grounds.

In late October, a few days before Whaley was to be fired, Gov. Kim Reynolds eliminated the requirement for Iowans to provide medical documentation to their employer when refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. By that time, Wesley Life had already begun filling the positions of people it expected to fire due to vaccine refusals.

Although Whaley was not fired, her hours were reduced – which was an arrangement she agreed to. Noting that Whaley had wanted her hours reduced, a judge recently denied her request for unemployment benefits.

Kathy Langreck , who was fired last October from Palmer Lutheran Health Center, where she worked as a full-time environmental services technician. Palmer’s policy last fall was that all employees were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021, unless religious or medical exemptions applied. Langreck told her employer she did not intend to be vaccinated and also that she did not believe she qualified for an exemption.

Her refusal, she said, was based on data she had seen and the fact that she knew people who suffered side effects from the vaccine. She was fired on Nov. 9. Citing the new state law that says Iowans who are forced out of work for refusing the vaccine can’t be declared ineligible for unemployment, a judge recently awarded Langreck benefits.

The post Iowa worker fired over Biden-USSR comparison is denied jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 6

If you enjoy reading articles from
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds says she ‘trusts’ Iowans. Will she trust them with her agenda?

Four years ago, I drove down to Osceola to cover the kickoff for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first campaign at the top of the gubernatorial ticket. She gave a roughly 10-minute speech that was focused almost entirely on her small-town roots and the accomplishments of the Branstad administration. (She served for over seven years as lieutenant […] The post Reynolds says she ‘trusts’ Iowans. Will she trust them with her agenda? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Thousands of Iowans will lose boosted food stamp benefits in April

Federal food assistance that expanded at the beginning of the pandemic will return to normal levels in Iowa on Friday.Why it matters: The change means at least $95 a month less for more than 150,000 Iowa households that receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps.It comes at a time when wages aren't keeping pace with inflation and rising costs, which is hurting low-income families the hardest, Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger tells Axios.Catch up fast: Since March 2020, SNAP benefits were bolstered as part of the federal government's...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Hamilton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ussr#The Carver Pump Company
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka

A resident of an Iowa City home for people with disabilities drank three-fourths of a bottle of vodka after being left unattended in a liquor store last October, according to state records. NeuroRestorative, a five-bed home that provides rehabilitation services for people with brain injuries and mental illnesses, has been fined $10,500 by the state […] The post Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is the USA hiding billions of pounds of Cheese in Missouri?

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri...We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 Billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy