San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and prediction

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The San Jose Sharks (29-29-8) continue their road trip with a stop in the Mile High City to face the Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) Thursday at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Sharks vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Sharks would like to forget what happened Wednesday night as they were chased out of Arizona, 5-2, by the last-place Coyotes. San Jose has now traded wins and losses in the last four games, and they’re 5-4-1 in the last 10.

The Avalanche keep rolling despite injuries starting to pile up. Already down LW Gabriel Landeskog, C Nathan MacKinnon gave them a scare after he appeared injured in a fight a couple of nights ago. He has been given the green light to return. The Avs are 6-3-1 in the last 10 and are coming off a 2-1 thriller against the Calgary Flames.

Sharks at Avalanche odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Sharks +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Avalanche -370 (bet $370 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Sharks +1.5 (+100) | Avalanche -1.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Sharks at Avalanche projected goalies

Kaapo Kahkonen (12-9-3, 2.92 GAA, .910 SV%) vs. Pavel Francouz (12-3-1, 2.53 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO)

Kahkonen has five starts this month, and he lost all of them. The 25-year-old Finn gave up four goals in four of the five. He was solid in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Avs earlier this year when he stopped 35 of 38 shots. He was playing more often then, though, as he was in a strong January with a 2.33 GAA. He has regressed since.

Francouz may be the best backup in the league. He has been a little more beatable, though, with three goals allowed in three straight. He gave up three to these Sharks on March 18 while making 25 saves in a 5-3 win.

Sharks at Avalanche odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 5, Sharks 2

PASS.

It’s rare you’ll place a money-line wager in an Avs game unless it’s an underdog against them. The Sharks are not that team. PASS.

The Avs have have been a bit better on the puck line recently. They have six wins in the last 10, and four of them have been by two goals or more.

The Sharks have scored 3.0 goals per game over the last 10, but they’ve faced some weaker teams in there. They’re not that good offensively, and that’s going to be something they’ll need to address in the offseason to get back into the playoff picture. Colorado has only scored 2.8 goals per game over the last 10, but they have had a lot of premium players in and out. They get one back Wednesday.

This is a prime spot and a good price for them to break out. Take the AVALANCHE -1.5 (-125) for a full unit.

Colorado is just 3-7 on the Over in the last 10 games as they have been struggling with injuries. Meanwhile, the Sharks are putting up three goals per game in that stretch. The Over is 4-1-1 in the Sharks’ last six games and the Over is 4-1 in the last five meetings with these two teams. In a game featuring backup goalies, this one should be fast and furious. Let’s use the recent Under trend to our advantage at plus-money.

LEAN to the OVER 6.5 (+105).

