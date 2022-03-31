ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Roberts's Two-Tone Look Could Double as a Chanel Oberlin Costume

By Perri Konecky
 1 day ago
Emma Roberts is all about embracing color. On March 31, the "American Horror Story" actress stepped out in NYC for Kate Spade New York's fall 2022 presentation wearing a serious amount of houndstooth. Styled by her go-to duo Brit and Kara Elkin, Roberts wore a red-and-pink houndstooth-patterned coat...

