Emma Roberts's Two-Tone Look Could Double as a Chanel Oberlin Costume

Zendaya's look for the 2022 Oscars is a strong contender for the award for best dressed. The style icon posed solo on the red carpet in a white silk crop blouse paired with a long, sparkly silver skirt embroidered with sequins. A flowing train that beautifully sashayed as she navigated the cameras added to the regality of the custom Valentino Haute Couture look. She accessorized the midriff-baring ensemble with stacks of Bulgari Serpenti Viper bangles that spiraled around both her arms, in addition to a matching necklace in white-gold and pavé diamonds. Stylist Law Roach's choice of silver jewelry and Zendaya's complementary silver manicure tied the look together. She went minimalist with her hair style, pulling it back so every detail of her sleek, glamorous ensemble could be appreciated.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO