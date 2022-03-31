ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House approves bill setting strict cap on insulin costs

By Richard Cowan
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz2iC_0evxMAAd00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The high cost of insulin to treat diabetes would be drastically reduced under legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday, in a rare example of drug price reform gaining traction in Congress.

By a vote of 232-193, with few Republicans supporting the measure, the House approved the bill that would cap patients’ out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month for their insulin.

Currently, monthly supplies of the life-sustaining medicine average around $375 and can go as high as $1,000, causing some people to skip needed doses.

“No one should have to ration their insulin to help reduce costs and risk their health and in some cases actually cost them their lives,” said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs a committee that oversees health policy, during House debate.

The legislation would still have to be considered by the Senate, which is crafting a much broader bill.

The Democratic-led effort, if successful, could have far wider ramifications for lowering prescription drug costs - a goal supported by Americans in the run-up to the Nov. 8 congressional elections, according to public opinion polls.

“It is for us a step in the direction of the secretary (of Health and Human Services) being able to negotiate drug prices beyond insulin,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly news conference on Thursday.

Three companies, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Co, and Novo Nordisk, have long dominated the U.S. insulin market. The trio own some 90% of the market for insulin, which was invented in the 1920s but continues to rise in cost to consumers.

More than 34 million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most have type 2, which typically does not require insulin to control blood sugar but can. Nearly 1.9 million Americans with type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day.

Medicare, the U.S. government health insurance program for those age 65 and older and the disabled, could have saved more than $16.7 billion from 2011 to 2017 on insulin purchases had it been allowed to negotiate discounts with drug companies, according to a congressional report released last December.

Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers dismissed the legislation as a “government drug-pricing scheme; part of a socialized medicine approach that would lead to fewer cures” while raising health insurance premiums.

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

388K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Could Get Floor Vote In The House, Sooner Rather Than Later

Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor next week, reported Marijuana Moment. Rumors of a floor vote, coming from a congressional staffer and a key advocate familiar with the high-level discussions and another source close to Marijuana Moment's redaction, are being fueled by a closed-to-press session held weeks ago by congressional Democrats at a party retreat. The session featured a panel on advancing marijuana reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Frank Pallone
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Insulin#Type 2 Diabetes#U S House#Republicans#Democratic#Senate#Americans#Health And Human Services#Sanofi Sa#Eli Lilly
The Week

The GOP laid a trap for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Don't fall for it!

What does Ketanji Brown Jackson think about packing the Supreme Court?. It doesn't matter in the slightest. Senate Republicans are expected to make court-packing an issue at confirmation hearings for Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court. (The hearings begin today.) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been signaling his interest in the issue for weeks. When asked if she would "defend the court" by announcing her opposition to adding seats, McConnell said, "she wouldn't do that."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Reuters

Reuters

388K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy