Business

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

The House on Thursday passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Henry County Daily Herald

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock sponsoring legislation to cap the costs of insulin

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, is pushing to get legislation he introduced last month capping the cost of insulin to the Senate floor by the Easter recess. The bill would limit the cost of insulin to $35 per month. The measure would apply to private group or individual health plans as well as Medicare.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. House approves bill setting strict cap on insulin costs

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The high cost of insulin to treat diabetes would be drastically reduced under legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday, in a rare example of drug price reform gaining traction in Congress. By a vote of 232-193, with few Republicans supporting the measure,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Congress Not Pass Legislation Which Caps Pay For Nurses!

While hospitals do a great job of recognizing our frontline heroes for their bravery in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress is “considering measures to investigate, and possibly limit, the pay of travel nurses.” In the middle of a deadly pandemic, the U.S. federal government could disincentivize nursing even further by potentially capping their pay. Although this hasn’t happened yet, a group of lawmakers asked federal officials to inspect the way staffing agencies charge healthcare facilities. This led to some states considering capping what staffing agencies charge hospitals, which could lead to reductions in nursing pay, according to a news source.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
J.R. Heimbigner

New Government Program Would Give You Cash Each Month

Fanned out hundred dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the sting of bills getting higher and higher? If so, please know that you're not alone. There may be some amazing relief on the way. Recently, Senator Mitt Romney created a unique proposal to replace the current Child Tax Credit as well as the Earned Income Tax Credit with a new child allowance and reformed approach the Earned Income Tax Credit. (source)
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

