The Delaware County Symphony in Pennsylvania honored Maestro Roman Pawlowski, its former music director, during its 50th anniversary concert held Dec. 5. While Pawlowski was musical director of DCS from 1969 to 2009, he performed the same role with the Newark Symphony Orchestra from 1983 to 2009, and conducted the Immaculata Symphony from 1986 to 2007 and the Young People’s String Orchestra of Baltimore from 1994 to 2001.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO