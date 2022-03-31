ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brazil's central bank to postpone payments to banks due to striking workers

By Bernardo Caram
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBAA8_0evxH3Fq00

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank decided on Wednesday to postpone payments to financial institutions for resources held in accounts from the Pix instant payment system, underscoring mounting risks from striking workers despite the relatively small impact for banks.

The payment, which was to add interest at the bank’s Selic benchmark rate for the time the funds were held, was due to be made for the first time on Friday.

According to the central bank analysts association ANBCB, financial institutions will no longer receive around 2 million reais ($422,030) per day.

“The central bank’s workers are carrying out daily partial stoppages and will go on strike from April 1, which affects the performance of various processes,” Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said in a vote supporting the decision on Wednesday.

To preserve the security of the systems and the maintenance of essential activities ahead of the strike, Serra said it was considered appropriate to postpone the payments, adding they would be again proposed “when the issues are overcome.”

Brazil’s central bank employees voted on Monday for an indefinite strike starting on April 1 in the face of unanswered demands about a wage increase. Until now, partial shutdowns have been affecting the release of economic indicators and other data.

The central bank said the measure aims to preserve the proper functioning of IT systems considering “the potential risks” imposed by the strike.

The financial industry group Febraban called the decision “prudent” adding that policymakers had avoided implementing new features on more sensitive days.

($1 = 4.7302 reais)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brasilia#Pix#Selic#Anbcb
US News and World Report

Mexican President Lets Slip Central Bank's Announcement of 50-Bp Rate Hike to 6.5%

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's central bank on Thursday voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision that was unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a breach of norms. The president later apologized, saying he thought the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Reuters

388K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy