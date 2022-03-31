ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Mother attempts to kill newborn, says baby was ‘evil’

By David Charns
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yRvV_0evxGVFO00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a newborn baby attempted to kill her child after a home birth, police said.

Police said they were called to the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital on Saturday for a report of a new mother who refused to enter the hospital and was “bleeding profusely,” they wrote in an arrest report.

Student shot, killed at Tanglewood Middle, suspect in custody

Police said the newborn’s mother, Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, had tried to kill the child with a blanket.

Hollingsworth was located more than two hours later with severe injuries to her head, police said.

Investigators learned that Hollingsworth had given birth in a toilet about an hour before they were called to the hospital.

On the way to the hospital, police said “Ashley had wrapped [a] blanket around the baby’s head and was pushing the blanket against the baby’s face.” Doctors initially believed the newborn may have suffered a brain bleed, but staff later determined the child likely did not suffer any injuries.

While speaking with detectives the next day, a witness told police Hollingsworth reportedly said there was “something evil” in her stomach that was “trying to kill” the baby. Hollingsworth later told police in an interview that she believed the baby was “probably evil.”

“After seeing the baby’s eyes, smelling what she described as an abnormal scent, and the baby grunting at her, Ashley decided to wrap the blanket around the baby’s head,” police wrote in their report.

Hollingsworth was found with self-inflicted injuries to her face, police said.

Police arrested Hollingsworth on Wednesday. She faces charges of attempted murder and child abuse or neglect. She was being held without bail ahead of a court hearing next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
WFLA

Mother accused of using heroin while giving birth, killing newborn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond. […]
MOBILE, AL
Turnto10.com

Newborn dies after mother shoots heroin during childbirth, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother in Alabama was arrested Thursday after her newborn baby girl died. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Malpas, 34, was using heroin and other drugs her entire pregnancy. Paramedics said they found Malpas in her kitchen holding the infant she had just birthed — with a needle still in her arm.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Newborn Baby#Klas#Tanglewood Middle
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

Daycare worker admitted to breaking the leg of a toddler boy after she ‘lost her temper’, the boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare

The 32-year-old daycare worker reportedly admitted to breaking the leg of a boy after she lost her temper. Now, the child’s parents now seek civil damages against her and the daycare. Authorities said the surveillance video captured the moment when the caretaker picked up the boy and slam him to the ground, grappling him until his leg snaps. The boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gephardt Daily

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) — The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy