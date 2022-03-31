Curious About Cast-Iron Cooking? Here’s the Cookware You Need, Plus Everything To Maintain It

With the sun shining and spring just around the corner, winter’s stewing season is over and you might be looking to refresh your cookware collection. We’ve found just the thing to get you excited for springtime soirées, courtesy of our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.The retailer has brought back its bestselling cast-iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. Once again, the range comes in sleek colours, including black, grey, red and blue – and this time, some of it will be available in store as well....

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO