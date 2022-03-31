ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pothole patrol rides through rough roads across Orange County

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
News 12’s Blaise Gomez was on pothole patrol in Orange County following numerous complaints from viewers about dangerous road conditions.

There were multiple complaints about state Route 17 from Harriman to the Sullivan County line.

"It's horrible, it's embarrassing. For the amount of taxes that Monroe, Woodbury and Chester pay, this should not be like this,” says resident Saul Bruh.

In many cases, the potholes have already been fixed. But some areas across the county were still rough.

News 12 reached out to the state Department of Transportation for information about when drivers can expect more repairs.

Motorists can try to recoup damages on state roads by filing a claim with the DOT. Drivers must also file a police report and be able to prove that the state was negligent.

Officials say claims will only be considered for damages from from April to November

Albany lawmakers are considering two bills that would make it easier to file claims and get paid for pothole damages.

Some counties will also consider reimbursing motorists for damages on county-owned roads.

