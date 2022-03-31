ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

KILGORE AMISH HOSPITAL FUND auction, raffles, silent auction, bake sale, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

The day starts with a 9:30 a.m. live auction: mantles, windows from a Steubenville Catholic school, stadium senate, copper kettle, antique wheelchair, guns, beer signs, office furniture, etc. There...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Adna Grange Potato Bake and Silent Auction to Be Held Saturday

On Saturday, March 26, the Adna Grange will hold a silent auction to raise funds for improvements to the grange hall during its monthly potato bake event. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch costs $7 and will include a potato, toppings, a beverage, salad and dessert.
CHEHALIS, WA
CBS Austin

Cedar Park church holds silent auction to raise money for Ukraine

Rockbridge Church in Cedar Park held a silent auction Saturday to support Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s invasion. The church partnered with the Austin Russian Academy and local artist Natasha Kanevski to put on the auction. All of the money raised will go to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Donations will help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Steubenville, OH
Steubenville, OH
Society
City
Carrollton, OH
WJHG-TV

Florida Auction Network LLC holds surplus auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to buy an armored vehicle or maybe even a semi?. Well if you answered yes, you were probably at the surplus auction on Saturday morning. Florida Auction Network LLC held an auction showcasing several vehicles and items from several law enforcement...
BAY COUNTY, FL
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - March 29th, 2022

Sale to satisfy lien at Stars & Stripes Storage, 103 Luken Rd., Goose Creek, SC, on March 30th, 2022 @ 9:00am. No late payments accepted after 5:30pm, on March 29th, 2022. 220 Wetzel - furniture, misc bins & boxes 530 Wetzel - bicycle, picture frames, misc bins & boxes 225 Stair - toolbox, pet cage, misc bins & boxes 263 McGill - chair, microwave, bird cage, mini-fridge, misc bins & boxes 375 Spoor - furniture, refrigerator, bicycle, lamps, misc bins & boxes 603 Pressley - lamp, misc bins & boxes Sale to satisfy lien at Stars & Stripes Storage 1206 Redbank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445 on March 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. No late payments accepted after 5:00 pm on March 29, 2022. C-57 Nethken- table, chairs, golf clubs, tools curio cabinet, misc bins & boxes B-61 Newman- file cabinets, metal desk ,Insulation, scrap metal, misc bags AD# 1991800.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneers#Charity#Catholic#Order Of Secured Party
Skagit Valley Herald

Community bake sale raises funds to help those in Ukraine

With the help of a few folding tables and lots of baked goods, the Anacortes community is sending $3,600 to the people of Ukraine. A group of community members led by David and Lisa McDonough took part in the fundraising. David McDonough said he and his kids have held similar...
ANACORTES, WA
PWLiving

R. Lee Ermey Family Donates Auction Funds to Dumfries Nonprofit

The family of the late R. Lee Ermey donated more than $10,000 to the Young Marines from the auction of Ermey’s private collection of guns, scripts, and memorabilia. Ermey, who died April 15, 2018, was the celebrity spokesperson for the Young Marines, lending his name and his staunch support to the youth program.
DUMFRIES, VA
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, outdoor kitchenette, and misc.

Pick Up Location: 625 Dutch Valley Drive NE, Sugarcreek Ohio 44681. Pick Up Date: All items must be removed by April 15th. Preview: Monday Through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Complete Kitchen Cabinets. Kitchen Appliances | Kitchenette. Bathroom Vanity Cabinets | Countertops. Outdoor Kitchenette. Items Include: Kitchen cabinets; Kitchen...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Farm and Dairy

Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15 mi east of Erie, just north of I-86 exit 3).
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Construction equipment, dozers, tools, trucks, excavator, and misc.

After 60 years in the mining and construction business, the Anderson Companies are selling the remaining Excavator, Trucks (Dump/Semi/Pickup), Trailers, Equipment, Construction Tools, & Supplies. Farm and Dairy Cover Section. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Roundup of gardening news for March 31, 2022

Workshops. Learn how to prune apple and peach trees with Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension and White House Fruit Farms, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. Demonstrations will be done by Eric Barrett, Ohio State Extension educator, and Dave and David Hull from White House Fruit Farms. The...
CANFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Muzzleloaders, Indian artifacts, antiques, and misc.

10678 Gerber Valley Rd., Sugarcreek, OH 44681. From Sugarcreek, take SR 93 north to Gerber Valley west to auction. 15 Muzzleloaders: Levi Biddle, Sugarcreek; Adam Stilgenbauer, Winesburg; Joseph Ax, Holmes County; S Small; A Ager, New Rumley; William Kail, Gilmore; Rueben Fox, Tusc. County; I Shriver; A Scheetz; muzzleloading pistols & other pistols; Whitney Arms shotgun.
SUGARCREEK, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: ’47 Dodge Stake body truck, antiques, farm accessories, and misc.

`47 Dodge Stake Body Truck. Tools. Antiques. Farm Accessories. Assorted Vintage License Plates. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 and less lots: Fri, 4/8/22 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 and more lots: Mon, 4/11/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
CANFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Crocks, Cobalt, toy trucks, and misc.

CROCKS. COBALT. TOY TRUCKS. VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 4/6/22. 5 and less lots from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm. 6 and more lots from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
CANFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy