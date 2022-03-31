KILGORE AMISH HOSPITAL FUND auction, raffles, silent auction, bake sale, and misc.

`47 Dodge Stake Body Truck. Tools. Antiques. Farm Accessories. Assorted Vintage License Plates. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 and less lots: Fri, 4/8/22 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 and more lots: Mon, 4/11/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO