KILGORE AMISH HOSPITAL FUND auction, raffles, silent auction, bake sale, and misc.

Sale to satisfy lien at Stars & Stripes Storage, 103 Luken Rd., Goose Creek, SC, on March 30th, 2022 @ 9:00am. No late payments accepted after 5:30pm, on March 29th, 2022. 220 Wetzel - furniture, misc bins & boxes 530 Wetzel - bicycle, picture frames, misc bins & boxes 225 Stair - toolbox, pet cage, misc bins & boxes 263 McGill - chair, microwave, bird cage, mini-fridge, misc bins & boxes 375 Spoor - furniture, refrigerator, bicycle, lamps, misc bins & boxes 603 Pressley - lamp, misc bins & boxes Sale to satisfy lien at Stars & Stripes Storage 1206 Redbank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445 on March 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. No late payments accepted after 5:00 pm on March 29, 2022. C-57 Nethken- table, chairs, golf clubs, tools curio cabinet, misc bins & boxes B-61 Newman- file cabinets, metal desk ,Insulation, scrap metal, misc bags AD# 1991800.
