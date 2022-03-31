ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zaya Wade Brings Valentino Studs to Blue Skies in Floral Shirt Dress

By Ashley Rushford
 1 day ago

If you don’t follow Zaya Wade on Instagram, you should probably start. The daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union is shaping up to be a style influencer. In her latest carousel post, the 14-year-old models chic spring threads and accessories.

In the new photos shared today, Wade posed in front of a bright blue clear sky and a towering green tree. The aesthetically pleasing sunny background was the perfect complement to her ensemble.

“blue skies @maisonvalentino” she wrote under the upload.

When it came to the outfit, the social media star wore a white shirt dress. The oversized number was embroidered with floral detailing on the elbows of the billowing sleeves. The garment was also complete with a structured collar and adjustable buttons along the center.

Wade kept her accessories minimal by only adding silver midi rings. However, in true fashion form, she let her handbag steal the shine, which was the Medium Roman Stud Quilted Chain Handbag by Maison Valentino in the color pink. The quilted leather purse is adorned with the brand’s signature Roman Studs and features a flat top handle that is anchored by metal rings and a removable chain shoulder strap. The handbag retails for $3,150 and is available in black, lime, marine, ivory, red and orange.

Unfortunately, Wade’s shoes were not visible but it would be no surprise if she rounded things out with strappy sandals, square-toe boots or heeled loafers .

The budding fashionista has an affinity for modern garments with bold colors and fun prints. She tends to gravitate towards luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, LaPointe, Miu Miu and Ph5.

Flip through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years.

