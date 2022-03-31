ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘The Bubble’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch Judd Apatow’s New Movie

By Anna Menta
 2 days ago
While most of us were sheltering in place during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, A-List Hollywood actors were still making movies. Judd Apatow‘s new comedy, The Bubble, offers a jeering satire of how those celebrities “suffered,” by following the fictional cast of a blockbuster dinosaur franchise, Cliff Beasts.

In The Bubble, the virus is still at large, and a vaccine is not yet available. But because there is a lot of money at stake, the sixth “Cliff Beasts” movie is going to go ahead and shoot anyhow. Don’t worry, though, because the cast is going to “bubble” at a remote hotel during production. They will quarantine first, and definitely adhere to social distancing protocol on set. Nothing could possibly go wrong.

If anyone can make you laugh about the pandemic, it’s no doubt Apatow and the ensemble cast he has assembled: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Guz Khan and Peter Serafinowicz. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch The Bubble, including The Bubble release date and The Bubble release time.

WHEN DOES THE BUBBLE COME OUT? WHERE TO WATCH THE BUBBLE:

The Bubble will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, April 1. The movie will be exclusively on Netflix—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see this one in theaters.

WHAT TIME WILL THE BUBBLE BE ON NETFLIX? THE BUBBLE RELEASE TIME:

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, The Bubble will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, April 1 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Thursday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see the cast of Cliff Beasts 6 on your Netflix, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A THE BUBBLE TRAILER?

But of course! You can watch The Bubble trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page. Make sure to wear your mask.

