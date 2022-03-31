ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Outsider Picks: Best Albums of March 2022

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUFKG_0evx8qgu00

Talk about a great month for country music! We got so many great new albums in March that it was almost impossible to nail down which were the best. After all, March brought us albums from icons like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as well as up-and-comers like Ian Noe, Hailey Whitters, and Jackson Dean. That’s not even taking into account the killer singles that came from Charley Crockett, Willi Carlisle, Whiskey Myers, and more.

The Best New Albums from March 2022

The past couple of months, it was easy to narrow the best albums down to four or five but March was different. Keeping the best-of list for this month at ten was a struggle. With that said, these are the best albums to drop this month, in no particular order.

  • Run, Rose, Run – Dolly Parton
  • Co-Starring Too – Ray Wylie Hubbard
  • Married in a Honky Tonk – Jenny Tolman
  • Greenbroke – Jackson Dean
  • Raised – Hailey Whitters
  • Shot Glass Randall King
  • River Fools & Mountain Saints – Ian Noe
  • The Wilder Blue – The Wilder Blue
  • My Chains are Gone – Reba McEntire
  • Easy Listening for Jerks 1 & 2 – The Dead South

You can go listen to all of those albums anywhere you stream music. However, if you want to save a little time, check out the Outsider Picks: Best of March ’22 playlist to hear the standout tracks from each of the albums. Additionally, it contains singles from Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Willi Carlisle, and more. While you’re at it, be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify to get the best music from all of our favorite artists.

Now, let’s get a little more in-depth on a few of the great records that dropped in March.

Run, Rose, Run – Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s album dropped on March 4 and even then we knew it would be one of the best of the month. Dolly never disappoints and this companion album to her best-selling novel of the same name is no exception. From songs about living life to the fullest to powerful feminine anthems, this one has it all.

River Fools & Mountain Saints

I didn’t need to hear a note of River Fools & Mountain Saints to know that it would be one of the best albums to drop in March. Ian Noe set a high bar for himself with his debut record Between the Country and more than lived up to it with his latest release. On this record, Noe delivers stories of the darker corners of Appalachia. It’s a must-listen.

Easy Listening for Jerks 1&2 – The Dead South

This is technically two EPs but, they came out so close together and are so thematically similar that I think it’s safe to combine them into one album. Both Easy Listening for Jerks EPs see The Dead South covering some classic songs. In Part 1, we get covers of classic folk and bluegrass tunes. Part 2 is a little more adventurous. It sees the bluegrass-tinged string band covering songs from the Doors, System of a Down, Ween, The Misfits, and more.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Ian Noe
country1037fm.com

Best Album Covers Of All Time

There are so many iconic album covers, almost too many to count. But Billboard has still managed the create a list of the best album covers of all time. On the list is Taylor Swift’s 1989, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation, Nicki Minaj’s The Pink Print, No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom, Madonna’s True Blue, Metallica’s Master of Puppets, and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, and more.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Albums#The Outsider
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Hike in Utah

Yesterday, Utah officials received a call regarding a woman who had fallen off of a cliff while hiking. Unfortunately, she died due to the injuries she sustained. On March 27 at roughly 1:00 p.m., a hiker contacted the Sevier County EMTs and Search and Rescue when his wife fell off of a cliff during their hiking trip. The woman was 26-year-old Candice Thompson, Utah. The two had been hiking near an area that locals know as “Bulls Head,” west of Richfield where the woman was from. Thompson fell between 75 and 100 feet off of the hiking trail. Immediately after, her husband ran down the cliff to get her and called 911.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Pitbull Celebrates First Win as a Team Owner

We imagine as soon as Ross Chastain crossed the finish line to win his first NASCAR Cup race, Pitbull was fist-pumping and dancing. It’s the Miami thing to do. ‘Cause with Chastain, Pitbull is on fire … as a NASCAR team owner. NBC’s NASCAR social media account acknowledged...
MIAMI, FL
EW.com

Selena's family confirm new posthumous album with unreleased music is coming soon

Anyone dreaming of more music from Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla Perez is in luck. In a couple new interviews, her family says they have made plans to release a new album this spring, 27 years since the 23-year-old singer was tragically shot and killed by her former employee, Yolanda Saldivar, which inspired both an acclaimed biopic and a Netflix miniseries.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

A Texas Elementary School Was Caught With 24 Threatened Tortoises

A Texas elementary school found itself in a sticky situation after game wardens learned that a classroom had been collecting endangered Texas tortoises for years. The Duval County school introduced the first two tortoises to the building a few years ago. And over time, students brought in more. When officials finally caught on, 24 of the creatures were living inside the school’s atrium.
TEXAS STATE
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
FOX26

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing Oscar-nominated songs at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

432K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy