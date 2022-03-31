ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBS's 'Rat in the Kitchen' Is a Cooking Show With a Twist — Meet the Host and Judge

If you like collecting cooking shows like Pokémon cards, there's a new one coming our way. Titled Rat in the Kitchen, it features both pros and home cooks as they battle it out to determine who is the best. But, there's a "rat" — or someone among them who is going...

Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Julia Child, Bridgerton Is Back and There's a Rat in the Kitchen

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of March 25 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV SERIES
The Infatuation

La Guerrera's Kitchen

La Guerrera’s Kitchen closed their restaurant in Oakland’s Fruitvale spring 2020, and reopened in Old Oakland that December. I’m glad they did because what comes out of their kitchen is incredible. They make everything from a delicious chicken pozole verde and slow-cooked beef barbacoa to chile-rubbed pork tacos topped with a tangy-sweet pineapple salsa. But knowing what makes La Guerrera’s so great means experiencing their flavorful and super tender tamales - pork in salsa roja, chicken in mole, and cheese with rajas, which was a creamy, gooey delight when I took my first bite. To get some of these tamales, you’ll have to walk up to order (online tamale orders are by the dozen only, and must be placed a day in advance).
OAKLAND, CA
KGET 17

Contestants must deal with a ‘Rat in the Kitchen’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hearing the phrase “rat in the kitchen” is enough to send shivers up your spine unless it is in connection with the Pixar movie “Ratatouille.” Now, there’s a second reason to be less put off by hearing those words as “Rat in the Kitchen” is the name of a new reality competition show scheduled to launch at 9 p.m. March 31 on the cable channel TBS.
Mashed

The Truth About Natasha Leggero From Rat In The Kitchen Season 1

Comedian Natasha Leggero will serve as host for the new TBS show "Rat in the Kitchen," which Leggero calls "a culinary whodunit" in the show's trailer. Each episode details the adventures of a cooking cohort as they compete for a grand prize, all while trying to avoid the sabotages of the "rat in the kitchen," one of the contestants who is out to destroy the others' efforts, maintain their own secrecy, and nab the cash prize. Ludo Lefebvre, a Los Angeles-based award-winning celebrity chef (per Lefebvre's website), serves as the judge on the show, tasting contestants' creations to determine if they're tasty, or if they've been compromised by the rat (via Deadline).
