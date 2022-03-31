ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council creates new workplace equity policy for employees

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DM5DJ_0evx5szd00

A day after the Los Angeles City Council approved a “Workplace Equity Policy” for city employees, Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that his office said is aimed at implementing the policy and elevating the city’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This comprehensive policy outlines employees’ rights and responsibilities, and also cements the city’s commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in empathy, inclusion and mutual respect — values necessary for the city to recruit and retain employees who both reflect and understand the diverse communities they serve,” the mayor said.

The directive, which is the mayor’s 34th since taking office in 2013, expands the personnel department’s responsibility to prevent harassment and discrimination with a more systemic and preventative focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the mayor’s office. It also establishes a new Equity Review Panel and the Office of Workplace Equity in the personnel department.

The policy approved by the City Council prohibits discrimination, harassment, bystander harassment, sexual harassment, retaliation, inequitable conduct, hazing, abusive conduct and bullying in the workplace, during working hours, and/or at work-related events.

The new policy also includes a protection to “ensure employees are empowered to report offensive conduct even if they are not the intended target,” according to a report by the City Administrative Officer. It also includes new protections that cover bullying and microaggressions.

The mayor’s executive directive aimed at improving the workplace comes as he is under fire of allegations that he knew about and ignored alleged instances of sexual harassment and assault against his former senior advisor.

In February, the nonprofit law firm Whistleblower Aid filed a complaint on behalf of Garcetti’s former communications director accusing the mayor of perjury while he was questioned during his nomination hearing in the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the sexual harassment allegations against his former advisor, Rick Jacobs.

Jacobs was accused in a 2020 lawsuit filed by Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Garza, who claims Garcetti witnessed the misconduct but turned a blind eye to it.

Garcetti has denied the allegations in the past — and did so again during his hearing, telling the Senate panel he has a “zero tolerance” policy for sexual harassment. A city-commissioned report this month found no evidence that Jacobs acted inappropriately or that Garcetti was aware of anything inappropriate occurring, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has delayed Garcetti’s Senate confirmation hearing and is looking into the allegations, which he said he would continue to do through the Senate’s next recess ending on April 25, The Times reported.

Garcetti’s office did not mention the allegations against Jacobs in its announcement about the new Workplace Equity Policy and the mayor’s new executive directive. It said that the work to create the policy began in 2018 and was spearheaded by the Harassment and Discrimination Working Group under the mayor’s Risk Reduction Cabinet.

The policy was created by combining best practices and components from more than a dozen existing documents related to workplace conduct, the mayor’s office said. Under the policy, bully and microaggressions are prohibited, and the policy will be supported by mandatory training to ensure employees are aware of the rules.

“This Workplace Equity Policy represents the very best of who we are as a city government: inclusive, welcoming, fair and respectful,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who co-chairs the mayor’s Risk Reduction Cabinet “This policy reflects the hard work of departments across the city to fully embrace and encourage workplaces that celebrate diversity and thrive.”

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

La Joya City Council, employees undergo ethical training

Both elected officials and employees of the city of La Joya are taking part in a required, 8-hour training on ethics. It comes after their city council moved to adopt a code of ethics in December of last year. The idea came from interim city manager Leo Olivares, who cited...
LA JOYA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Workers Largely Advance Suit Over Covid-19 Screening Pay

Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Chuck Grassley
WANE 15

City Council meets with potential new trash hauler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council members met with a potential new trash hauler. The city is ready to put Red River Waste Solutions behind them. Council members had a briefing Tuesday with Green For Life. At the meeting Tuesday evening, Glynn Hines said they were pleased with GFL and hope they are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#City Attorney#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Equity Review Panel#The City Council#The City Adminis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
North Country Public Radio

Ogdensburg moves towards pay equity for city employees

The Ogdensburg City Council voted unanimously to take action to close the pay disparity gap among city workers. A statement from the mayor, Jeffrey Skelly says in some cases the pay difference is as high as 44%. He also stated some lower-paid employees are paying the highest health insurance contributions.
OGDENSBURG, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach council votes to create city school system

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - In a surprise move, the city of Orange Beach voted Tuesday to create its own school system. The measure was added to the city council agenda just a few hours before the meeting started. The vote to break away was unanimous by the council members and Mayor Tony Kennon.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
iheart.com

La Vista City Council accepting applications for vacant seat

(La Vista, NE) -- The La Vista City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacancy after a member resigns. Tuesday night, Council member Mike Crawford resigned from his Ward 1 seat, effective immediately, due to health reasons. Crawford was re-elected in 2020 and has served on the City Council since 2008. He also served previously from 1980 to 1984.
LA VISTA, NE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy